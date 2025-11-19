Top XRP Trader Sells Everything After Just One Day, Here's Reason

A popular XRP trader closed his position after just one day, exiting around breakeven when the market did not respond the way he expected. DonAlt confirmed that he opened the trade to test a potential continuation pattern, but the chart did not show any progress, so he exited right away.

Known for catching XRP's 700% run in 2025, DonAlt builds his approach on confirmation. The absence of that ended the attempt almost as soon as it began.

As for the market, Bitcoin dropped under $90,000 earlier in the week, then went back up to the mid-$90,000s without pushing the other assets higher. XRP followed the benchmark. The asset is trading near $2.13, which is below the compression zone it hit between $2.20 and $2.35 earlier.

Closed my positions from yesterday around breakeven



Expected more strength and I dont like to go from shorting to buying in one go anyway I'll just wait until something super obvious comes up, even if it's higher that would be fine by me



The chart shows repeated rejections inside the lower $2.20, and prices at $2.34, $2.49 and $2.56 did not come into play at any point during the recent sessions. Price action did not change much, which is the main reason why the trader left.

No continuation for XRP price

For those who missed it, the positive scenario for XRP is the daily close above $2.45 which, if it happens, would push its price up to $2.80, where it was in September. After that, it might test the $3.10 price area. That is where it broke out during the last big rally.

These levels are still used as a reference point for future positioning, but none of them were reached during this attempt.

XRP stayed intact while Bitcoin fell from $105,800 into the mid-$90,000s, signaling that the structure itself has not broken, which is one of the reasons the trader intends to revisit the asset.

For now, though, DonAlt has stepped aside, citing the chart's lack of progress and the absence of a valid continuation signal.