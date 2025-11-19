Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Top XRP Trader Sells Everything After Just One Day, Here's Reason

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 19/11/2025 - 14:05
    The top trader, who called XRP's 700% run, closed his entire position after one day as BTC's drop erased momentum across majors, and XRP fell under its key range, leaving no continuation setup.
    Advertisement
    Top XRP Trader Sells Everything After Just One Day, Here's Reason
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A popular XRP trader closed his position after just one day, exiting around breakeven when the market did not respond the way he expected. DonAlt confirmed that he opened the trade to test a potential continuation pattern, but the chart did not show any progress, so he exited right away. 

    Advertisement

    Known for catching XRP's 700% run in 2025, DonAlt builds his approach on confirmation. The absence of that ended the attempt almost as soon as it began.

    As for the market, Bitcoin dropped under $90,000 earlier in the week, then went back up to the mid-$90,000s without pushing the other assets higher. XRP followed the benchmark. The asset is trading near $2.13, which is below the compression zone it hit between $2.20 and $2.35 earlier. 

    HOT Stories
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    New XRP ETF Launched by Bitwise, Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Ripple CEO Reveals New Use Cases for XRPL — Crypto News Digest
    Billinaire Dalio: Bitcoin Could Be Hacked by Quantum Computing
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Staking to Attract BlackRock? Santa Rally May Bring Bitcoin to $112,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing in US

    The chart shows repeated rejections inside the lower $2.20, and prices at $2.34, $2.49 and $2.56 did not come into play at any point during the recent sessions. Price action did not change much, which is the main reason why the trader left.

    No continuation for XRP price

    For those who missed it, the positive scenario for XRP is the daily close above $2.45 which, if it happens, would push its price up to $2.80, where it was in September. After that, it might test the $3.10 price area. That is where it broke out during the last big rally. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/18/2025 - 13:00
    Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Says Parabolic Setup Is Back
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    These levels are still used as a reference point for future positioning, but none of them were reached during this attempt.

    XRP stayed intact while Bitcoin fell from $105,800 into the mid-$90,000s, signaling that the structure itself has not broken, which is one of the reasons the trader intends to revisit the asset. 

    For now, though, DonAlt has stepped aside, citing the chart's lack of progress and the absence of a valid continuation signal.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 18:52
    Coinbase Launches Ethereum-Backed Loans
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD