    Toobit Futures Exchange Now Supports Advanced TradingView Charts

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 13:38
    Toobit, a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, announces a massive addition to its trading experience layer.
    Toobit Futures Exchange Now Supports Advanced TradingView Charts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Toobit, a tier-1 crypto exchange for newcomers and pros, shares the details of its massive instrument stack upgrade. With a new chart toolkit by TradingView, Toobit community members can make their strategy more balanced and data-driven.

    Toobit announces integration with TradingView futures charts

    Toobit, an award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, announced today the rollout of advanced features across Toobit Futures, powered by the industry-standard TradingView system.

    Image by Toobit

    This comprehensive update optimizes market analysis and maximizes trading efficiency, giving traders the capability to make faster, more informed decisions.

    Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit, explains the motivation behind such an ambitious integration:

    Understanding the market goes beyond numbers. It requires the ability to view and synthesize multiple patterns instantly, a feat achievable only with institutional-grade technology. This upgrade to our TradingView-powered futures charting delivers the speed and analytical depth advanced traders require, equipping them with the necessary instruments to master complex strategies.

    The upgrade centers on three core enhancements.

    Thanks to multichart layouts for holistic analysis, traders can now view up to eight charts simultaneously within a single interface. This capability allows traders to track multiple tokens, compare various time frames, and analyze complex strategies side-by-side.

    With expanded chart type variety, Toobit Futures’ interface now supports up to 18 distinct candlestick chart types, an addition of seven new options. This expansion provides traders with extensive customizability, allowing them to combine these types with their preferred technical indicators and time frames for a granular and precise view of market dynamics.

    Last but not least, personalized favorite tools are helpful in the optimization of the trading workflow. Toobit customers can now save their most-used indicators, drawing tools and trading pairs directly to a personalized left-side toolbar.

    Advanced tooling for data-driven trading strategies in derivatives

    The crypto derivatives sector has quickly become the ecosystem's backbone, driving demand for professional tools. Derivatives trading has consistently exceeded spot volume by a factor of 5 to 10 times, with combined futures and options volume surpassing $900 billion.

    This rapid institutionalization, evidenced by a widening institutional presence, validates the market's need for advanced charting instrumentation.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Toobit succeeded a number of prestigious awards for its user experience in 2025. Namely, the exchange was named Best CEX User Interface and Best Educational platform at Blockchain Life Awards 2025 in Dubai.

    Previously, the exchange also received the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Award for Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year for its rapid growth and regional expansion in many territories.

    The exchange is also backing a $50 million asset protection fund. The initiative is set to make trading operations more secure for newcomers and pro traders regardless of their deposit size.

