Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for September 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The upward move continues on the market, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

The price of Toncoin (TON) has risen by 3.59% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $5.578 and the resistance of $5.820.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation has not changed much. The price keeps trading sideways, as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $5.60-$5.90 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly candle's closure. If it happens near its peak, growth may lead to a test of the $6 area soon.

TON is trading at $5.697 at press time.