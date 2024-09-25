    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for September 25

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can price of Toncoin (TON) rise by end of week?
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 15:47
    The upward move continues on the market, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has risen by 3.59% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $5.578 and the resistance of $5.820. 

    As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation has not changed much. The price keeps trading sideways, as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $5.60-$5.90 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly candle's closure. If it happens near its peak, growth may lead to a test of the $6 area soon.

    TON is trading at $5.697 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

