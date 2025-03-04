Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are giving no chances to bulls, according to CoinMarketCap.

TON/USD

The rate of Toncoin (TON) has declined by 9.45% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of TON might have set a local resistance at $3.076. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above it, growth is likely to continue to the $3.20 area soon.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of TON has made a false breakout of the support of $2.910.

If the candle closes with a long wick, traders may witness a bounce off to the $3.10-$3.20 range by the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $2.910 level. If it happens near it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $2.50 range.

Toncoin is trading at $3.070 at press time.