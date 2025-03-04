Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 14:00
    Has price of Toncoin (TON) reached its local bottom?
    Bears are giving no chances to bulls, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    TON/USD

    The rate of Toncoin (TON) has declined by 9.45% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of TON might have set a local resistance at $3.076. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above it, growth is likely to continue to the $3.20 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of TON has made a false breakout of the support of $2.910.

    If the candle closes with a long wick, traders may witness a bounce off to the $3.10-$3.20 range by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $2.910 level. If it happens near it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $2.50 range.

    Toncoin is trading at $3.070 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction

