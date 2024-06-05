Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for June 5

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How powerful is price of Toncoin for continued upward move?
    Wed, 5/06/2024 - 14:19
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The decline has not lasted long, as most of the coins are in the green area, according to CoinMarketCap.

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has risen by 4.95% over the past 24 hours.

    Despite today's rise, the rate of TON is trading near the local support of $7.22. If the bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a decline, followed by a move to $7.

    On the bigger time frame, bears are also dominating over bulls. If the daily bar closes around current prices, the correction may continue to the $7 area until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate is in the middle of a wide channel, which means none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. 

    Thus, the volume has dropped, confirming the lack of buyers' and sellers' energy. All in all, sideways trading around $7 is the more likely scenario.

    TON is trading at $7.2527 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

