1,920,000,000 XRP in 24 Hours: XRP Defies Bearish Futures Trend

XRP has continued to show heavy price declines amid the broad crypto market downturn, retesting levels not seen in the past few months.

However, the XRP derivatives market has flashed a brief sign of recovery as its open interest has suddenly turned green among many other top crypto assets that have retained negative sentiment.

Data from CoinGlass showed that XRP’s open interest has briefly surged by 1.27% over the last day, with over 1.92 million XRP committed to active contracts over the period.

XRP flips Bitcoin in futures market

The surge in the XRP open interest comes as a surprise as other leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin , have only recorded notable declines in open interest during the period.

While XRP has seen a mild increase of 1.27% in its open interest during the period, Bitcoin, on the other hand, has declined by about 2.57% in open interest during the same period, suggesting increased optimism among investors for a possible rebound in XRP’s price over that of Bitcoin.

With the surge in XRP’s open interest coinciding with a notable decline in the trading price of the asset, it appears that the XRP future traders are opening new positions to hedge against the market volatility rather than closing the existing positions.

XRP retests $1.6 level

Amid the broad crypto market downturn, XRP is seeing a heavy decline in its price.

While it has slumped by a massive 4.54% over the last day, the asset is currently trading at $1.67, a level not seen since 2025.

While the massive price decline has coincided with the brief surge in its open interest, investors are optimistic that a recovery in the price of the asset might be imminent.