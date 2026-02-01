ETH Staking Skyrockets as 30% of Total Supply Now Staked in Historic Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to Lido Finance X account, Ethereum staking has hit an all-time high, with over 30% of all ETH now staked.

According to on-chain data from Validator Queue, staked ETH has reached a new all-time high of 36.6 million, representing 30.13% of ETH supply.

Institutional staking from treasury firms and ETFs has contributed to this figure. Lookonchain reported Jan. 29 that Tom Lee's Bitmine staked an additional 250,912 ETH worth $745 million. Lookonchain gives the total staked by Bitmine to be 2,582,963 ETH at $7.67 billion, about 61% of its total holdings.

Lido stated that the milestone comes right in time as Lido V3, which introduces stVaults, went live on the Ethereum mainnet.

StVaults are isolated staking environments that allow teams to run custom validator configurations and optionally mint stETH, while connecting to Lido’s liquidity and DeFi integrations.

What's coming?

Ethereum developers are preparing to roll out ERC-8004, a new standard designed to help software agents find each other, prove who they are and decide who to trust when they operate across different systems.

In a Jan. 30 post, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin highlighted that in these five years, the Ethereum Foundation is entering a period of mild austerity in order to be able to simultaneously meet two goals.

These include delivering on an aggressive road map that ensures Ethereum's status as a performant and scalable world computer that does not compromise on robustness, sustainability and decentralization.

Second, to ensure the Ethereum Foundation's own ability to sustain into the long term and protect Ethereum's core mission and goals, including both the core blockchain layer as well as users' ability to access and use the chain with self-sovereignty, security and privacy.

At the time of writing, ETH was down 3.86% in the last 24 hours to $2,633 and down 11% weekly.