AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    ETH Staking Skyrockets as 30% of Total Supply Now Staked in Historic Move

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 1/02/2026 - 0:01
    Ethereum has marked a staking milestone, with more than 30% of all ETH now staked.
    Advertisement
    ETH Staking Skyrockets as 30% of Total Supply Now Staked in Historic Move
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Lido Finance X account, Ethereum staking has hit an all-time high, with over 30% of all ETH now staked.

    Advertisement

    According to on-chain data from Validator Queue, staked ETH has reached a new all-time high of 36.6 million, representing 30.13% of ETH supply.

    Institutional staking from treasury firms and ETFs has contributed to this figure. Lookonchain reported Jan. 29 that Tom Lee's Bitmine staked an additional 250,912 ETH worth $745 million. Lookonchain gives the total staked by Bitmine to be 2,582,963 ETH at $7.67 billion, about 61% of its total holdings.

    Advertisement

    Lido stated that the milestone comes right in time as Lido V3, which introduces stVaults, went live on the Ethereum mainnet.

    StVaults are isolated staking environments that allow teams to run custom validator configurations and optionally mint stETH, while connecting to Lido’s liquidity and DeFi integrations.

    What's coming?

    Ethereum developers are preparing to roll out ERC-8004, a new standard designed to help software agents find each other, prove who they are and decide who to trust when they operate across different systems.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/19/2025 - 14:21
    Next Major Ethereum Upgrade Revealed by Developers
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    In a Jan. 30 post, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin highlighted that in these five years, the Ethereum Foundation is entering a period of mild austerity in order to be able to simultaneously meet two goals.

    These include delivering on an aggressive road map that ensures Ethereum's status as a performant and scalable world computer that does not compromise on robustness, sustainability and decentralization.

    Second, to ensure the Ethereum Foundation's own ability to sustain into the long term and protect Ethereum's core mission and goals, including both the core blockchain layer as well as users' ability to access and use the chain with self-sovereignty, security and privacy.

    At the time of writing, ETH was down 3.86% in the last 24 hours to $2,633 and down 11% weekly.

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum #ERC-8004
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 20:30
    1,920,000,000 XRP in 24 Hours: XRP Defies Bearish Futures Trend
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 17:29
    Bitcoin ETFs Halt New Capital Intake Till Day 4
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bcon Global Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Gateway for Direct Wallet Payments
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 0:01
    ETH Staking Skyrockets as 30% of Total Supply Now Staked in Historic Move
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 20:30
    1,920,000,000 XRP in 24 Hours: XRP Defies Bearish Futures Trend
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 17:29
    Bitcoin ETFs Halt New Capital Intake Till Day 4
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 17:12
    Cardano Shocks With 18,966% Spike in Derivatives Amid Market Slump: Details
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 16:57
    702,707,023 XRP Hit Unknown Wallets in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 0:01
    ETH Staking Skyrockets as 30% of Total Supply Now Staked in Historic Move
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 20:30
    1,920,000,000 XRP in 24 Hours: XRP Defies Bearish Futures Trend
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 17:29
    Bitcoin ETFs Halt New Capital Intake Till Day 4
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all