AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETFs Halt New Capital Intake Till Day 4

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 31/01/2026 - 17:29
    Bitcoin ETFs continue to note poor performance as investors appear to be taking caution. Hence, its steady daily outflows have extended to day four.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Halt New Capital Intake Till Day 4
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Institutions have continued to withdraw their interest as the ongoing crypto market downturn continues to push leading cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, deeper into the red territory.

    Amid the prolonged market volatility, Bitcoin ETFs have now recorded steady outflows for four days straight, according to data provided by SoSoValue.

    Bitcoin funds see $509.70 million wipeout

    Amid the steady outflows seen, the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded a total net outflow of $509.70 million as of Jan. 30. This marks the fourth straight day of capital withdrawals seen across the Bitcoin funds.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume
    Scaramucci: ‘Get Ready’ as Bitcoin Firms Against Falling Gold

    The outflows seen during their last trading session have coincided with the broad market sell-off pressure that has pushed Bitcoin to trading around $83,910 at the time.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/31/2026 - 10:56
    'Bitcoin Is Still Early,' Binance's CZ Weighs In on Gold and Silver's Sudden Dip
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Nonetheless, it is important to note that the cumulative net inflows across all Bitcoin ETFs remain substantial at $55.01 billion. This suggests that long-term institutional participation has not completely exited the market.

    While this has greatly affected the short-term sentiment within the sector, the steady withdrawals seen in recent days have caused the total net assets across the U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs to fall by a notable 6.38% to $106.96 billion.

    Advertisement

    $509 million ETF withdrawal driven by BlackRock alone 

    Nonetheless, it is important to note that BlackRock’s IBIT has single-handedly driven the massive capital withdrawals seen on that day as it recorded about 6,310 BTC worth $528.30 million in outflows.

    While this shows that the fund was the only contributor to the day’s negative flow, other Bitcoin funds noted little to no net inflows on the same day.

    While Fidelity's FBTC added about $7.30 million in inflows on that day and ARK & 21Shares’ ARKB also attracted $8.34 million, the capital injected by these funds was too weak to offset the massive withdrawals pulled by BlackRock.

    #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF #BlackRock
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 17:12
    Cardano Shocks With 18,966% Spike in Derivatives Amid Market Slump: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 16:57
    702,707,023 XRP Hit Unknown Wallets in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bcon Global Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Gateway for Direct Wallet Payments
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 17:29
    Bitcoin ETFs Halt New Capital Intake Till Day 4
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 17:12
    Cardano Shocks With 18,966% Spike in Derivatives Amid Market Slump: Details
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 16:57
    702,707,023 XRP Hit Unknown Wallets in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 15:48
    XRP ETFs Recover From Heavy Downturn With $16.79 Million Fresh Capital Intake
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 15:07
    XRP Extends Death Cross as Price Hits 90-Day Low
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 17:29
    Bitcoin ETFs Halt New Capital Intake Till Day 4
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 17:12
    Cardano Shocks With 18,966% Spike in Derivatives Amid Market Slump: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 16:57
    702,707,023 XRP Hit Unknown Wallets in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all