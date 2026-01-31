AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    702,707,023 XRP Hit Unknown Wallets in 24 Hours, What's Going On?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 31/01/2026 - 16:57
    702,707,023 XRP has been sent to unknown wallets over the last 24 hours.
    Advertisement
    702,707,023 XRP Hit Unknown Wallets in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, a total of 702,707,023 XRP has been sent to unknown wallets in various transactions over the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Whale Alert reports eight transactions within the last 24 hours, which saw a total of 702,707,023 XRP shifted.

    The transactions are as follows: 60,000,000 XRP worth $103,666,000; 60,000,000 XRP worth $103,561,693 were transferred between unknown wallets in two transactions.

    Advertisement

    In another two separate transactions, 59,999,999 XRP worth $103,860,038; 60,000,000 XRP worth $103,644,107 were transferred between unknown wallets.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume
    Scaramucci: ‘Get Ready’ as Bitcoin Firms Against Falling Gold

    In transactions performed about 17 hours ago, 131,353,512 XRP worth $231,816,522 and 131,353,512 XRP worth $232,141,352 at the time of transfers were moved between unknown wallets.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 12/21/2025 - 01:41
    XRP Whales Sold ETF Approval News
    ByDan Burgin

    Advertisement

    Two transactions saw 100,000,000 XRP worth $176,267,461 and 100,000,000 XRP worth $176,096,528 transferred between unknown wallets.

    The reasons for the transfers remain unknown as well as the identity of the wallets. The move might be an OTC transfer, which happens outside of a crypto exchange. It may also be funds reshuffling by a large XRP holder.

    XRP price action

    XRP was trading down 4% in the last 24 hours to $1.68 and down 13% weekly as the market extended declines on Saturday, compounding an earlier sell-off. The market crash shook out leveraged crypto futures bets worth $591 million in 24 hours.

    Crypto prices remained under pressure as a partial government shutdown increased uncertainty in the markets.

    XRP is entering its fourth day of drop since Jan. 27, seeing sharp declines for three days as it touched a low of $1.67 on Saturday. Open interest (OI) in futures tied to most major cryptocurrencies has declined; XRP's open interest fell to $1.41 billion in the last 24 hours.

    XRP's daily RSI, a momentum indicator, has touched oversold levels, reaching 30. This increases the potential of a relief rally in the coming days if the broader crypto market rebounds. The next targets for XRP lie at $1.95 and $2.52, which coincide with the daily MA 50 and 200.

    #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 15:48
    XRP ETFs Recover From Heavy Downturn With $16.79 Million Fresh Capital Intake
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 15:07
    XRP Extends Death Cross as Price Hits 90-Day Low
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bcon Global Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Gateway for Direct Wallet Payments
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 16:57
    702,707,023 XRP Hit Unknown Wallets in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 15:48
    XRP ETFs Recover From Heavy Downturn With $16.79 Million Fresh Capital Intake
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 15:07
    XRP Extends Death Cross as Price Hits 90-Day Low
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 31, 2026 - 14:40
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 14:00
    Zero Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Burn Rate Crashes 100%
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 16:57
    702,707,023 XRP Hit Unknown Wallets in 24 Hours, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 15:48
    XRP ETFs Recover From Heavy Downturn With $16.79 Million Fresh Capital Intake
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 15:07
    XRP Extends Death Cross as Price Hits 90-Day Low
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all