Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for February 26

Bulls are not going to give up easily, according to CoinStats.

TON/USD

The rate of Toncoin (TON) has risen by 3.64% since yesterday.

The price of TON is on its way to the local resistance of $3.612. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $3.70 area.

On the daily time frame, the situation is neutral. The rate is far from key levels, confirming the absence of buyers' or sellers' energy.

All in all, sideways trading in the range of $3.50-$3.70 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves any time soon.

TON is trading at $3.582 at press time.