    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for February 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 15:30
    When might rate of Toncoin (TON) rise?
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for February 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are not going to give up easily, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The rate of Toncoin (TON) has risen by 3.64% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of TON is on its way to the local resistance of $3.612. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $3.70 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the situation is neutral. The rate is far from key levels, confirming the absence of buyers' or sellers' energy. 

    All in all, sideways trading in the range of $3.50-$3.70 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves any time soon.

    TON is trading at $3.582 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction

