    Toncoin (TON) Prediction for August 25

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can price of Toncoin (TON) rise next week?
    Sun, 25/08/2024 - 16:01
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    Toncoin (TON) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 16.35%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of TON has made a false breakout of the local support level of $5.322. As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure in terms of the formed support of $5.452.

    If it happens far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the vital zone of $6 next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less clear picture is on the weekly chart. Bulls could not maintain the rise after the previous bullish bar. If the bar closes around the current prices, the correction may continue to the $5 zone.

    TON is trading at $5.705 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

