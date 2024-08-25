Toncoin (TON) Prediction for August 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

TON/USD

Toncoin (TON) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 16.35%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON has made a false breakout of the local support level of $5.322. As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure in terms of the formed support of $5.452.

If it happens far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the vital zone of $6 next week.

A less clear picture is on the weekly chart. Bulls could not maintain the rise after the previous bullish bar. If the bar closes around the current prices, the correction may continue to the $5 zone.

TON is trading at $5.705 at press time.