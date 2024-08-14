Toncoin (TON) Prediction for August 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers remain more powerful than buyers, according to CoinStats.

TON/USD

The rate of Toncoin (TON) has rocketed by almost 10% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of TON might have set a local resistance level of $7.262.

If the daily bar closes far from it, bears may seize the initiative, which might lead to a drop to the $6.60 area shortly.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure in terms of the $7 mark. If it breaks out, the rise might continue to the $7.30 range.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of TON is in the middle of a wide channel. If the picture remains the same until the end of the week, sideways trading around the $7 area is likely to continue.

TON is trading at $6.911 at press time.