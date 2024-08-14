    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Prediction for August 14

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can bulls return price of Toncoin (TON) to $7 mark?
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 15:54
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers remain more powerful than buyers, according to CoinStats.

    TON/USD

    The rate of Toncoin (TON) has rocketed by almost 10% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of TON might have set a local resistance level of $7.262. 

    If the daily bar closes far from it, bears may seize the initiative, which might lead to a drop to the $6.60 area shortly.

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure in terms of the $7 mark. If it breaks out, the rise might continue to the $7.30 range.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of TON is in the middle of a wide channel. If the picture remains the same until the end of the week, sideways trading around the $7 area is likely to continue.

    TON is trading at $6.911 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

