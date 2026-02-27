AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger Fails to Break Three Million Threshold: Will Price Be Affected?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 27/02/2026 - 15:09
    Current outlook for the market is certainly gloomy as, despite the upcoming weekend trading session, networks are not yet catching up.
    Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Fails to Break Three Million Threshold: Will Price Be Affected?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Right now XRP is in a low-momentum phase, and both on-chain activity and price action show the same theme: stabilization following a steep decline rather than the start of a decisive reversal.

    XRP Ledger transactions surge

    Recent days have seen the XRP Ledger's daily successful transaction count hover around 2.47 million, once again falling short of the psychologically significant three million milestone. Although this does not always indicate weakness, it does point to a lack of increased network usage at a time when more active participation in the market would be advantageous.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP is still structurally negative on the price chart. While the overall trend is still sloping downward, the asset is trading below its key moving averages, with the 26 EMA serving as dynamic resistance. The most recent sell-off has produced a modestly rising support line, indicating that buyers are trying to construct a temporary floor. The move is more defensive than aggressive, though, as this rebound is only modest and does not have strong volume confirmation.

    HOT Stories
    Wikipedia Co-Founder: No One Is Using Bitcoin as Money XRP-Friendly SBI to Launch Japan Stablecoin in Q2, Ethereum May 'Flip' Bitcoin in Five Years Amid Quantum Threat, Cardano's USDC Eyes Two-Day Deadline: Morning Crypto Report

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/26/2026 - 14:54
    XRP Sees Cautious Optimism in US Spot XRP ETF Flows, Up $6 Million in 2 Days
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement

    In terms of the market narrative, the inability of transaction activity to surpass three million is significant. An indication that organic demand is coming back is frequently provided by increasing on-chain activity. In the case of XRP, activity is steady but not growing, suggesting that the ledger is operating normally without a discernible increase in new usage or speculation. Instead of creating a bullish backdrop, that produces a neutral one.

    XRP Ledger needs to catch up

    Short-term price action and the number of transactions on the XRP Ledger do not always correlate directly, though. At the moment, technical structure and broader crypto sentiment are driving the market more than pure on-chain growth. The data indicates that baseline activity is maintained rather than declining, as long as transactions remain close to current levels rather than collapsing.

    The practical conclusion is that, following significant pressure, XRP is acting like an asset attempting to consolidate. Although the transaction value of less than $3 million does not necessarily portend further declines, it also does not generate enough momentum to bolster a compelling upward story.

    Advertisement
    #XRP #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 14:57
    Wikipedia Co-Founder: No One Is Using Bitcoin as Money
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 14:56
    Bitcoin's Worst-Case Bearish Scenario by Willy Woo: BTC Could Fall to $16,000
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 15:09
    XRP Ledger Fails to Break Three Million Threshold: Will Price Be Affected?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 14:57
    Wikipedia Co-Founder: No One Is Using Bitcoin as Money
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 14:56
    Bitcoin's Worst-Case Bearish Scenario by Willy Woo: BTC Could Fall to $16,000
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all