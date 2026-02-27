XRP Ledger Fails to Break Three Million Threshold: Will Price Be Affected?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Right now XRP is in a low-momentum phase, and both on-chain activity and price action show the same theme: stabilization following a steep decline rather than the start of a decisive reversal.

XRP Ledger transactions surge

Recent days have seen the XRP Ledger's daily successful transaction count hover around 2.47 million, once again falling short of the psychologically significant three million milestone. Although this does not always indicate weakness, it does point to a lack of increased network usage at a time when more active participation in the market would be advantageous.

XRP is still structurally negative on the price chart. While the overall trend is still sloping downward, the asset is trading below its key moving averages, with the 26 EMA serving as dynamic resistance. The most recent sell-off has produced a modestly rising support line, indicating that buyers are trying to construct a temporary floor. The move is more defensive than aggressive, though, as this rebound is only modest and does not have strong volume confirmation.

In terms of the market narrative, the inability of transaction activity to surpass three million is significant. An indication that organic demand is coming back is frequently provided by increasing on-chain activity. In the case of XRP, activity is steady but not growing, suggesting that the ledger is operating normally without a discernible increase in new usage or speculation. Instead of creating a bullish backdrop, that produces a neutral one.

XRP Ledger needs to catch up

Short-term price action and the number of transactions on the XRP Ledger do not always correlate directly, though. At the moment, technical structure and broader crypto sentiment are driving the market more than pure on-chain growth. The data indicates that baseline activity is maintained rather than declining, as long as transactions remain close to current levels rather than collapsing.

The practical conclusion is that, following significant pressure, XRP is acting like an asset attempting to consolidate. Although the transaction value of less than $3 million does not necessarily portend further declines, it also does not generate enough momentum to bolster a compelling upward story.