TMGM Broker Launches Trading Competition With $670,000 Prize Pool

TMGM, a global forex and CFD (contracts for difference) trading broker, shares the details of its 11th Global Trading Competition, with a net prize pool of $671,500. The event is set to be the largest tournament for users in the platform's history.

According to the official statement by its team, TMGM , a leading Australia-headquartered broker for crypto and TradFi CFDs, initiated an annual trading competition for its users.

The 2025-2026 edition introduces two new trading categories: the Crypto Group and the Indices Group, expanding the competition beyond traditional forex and providing traders with more specialized avenues to showcase their expertise.

These additions mark a significant evolution in TMGM’s flagship competition series, strengthening its position as a key annual event in the company’s global trader engagement calendar.

Registration opens on Dec. 1, 2025, and closes on Feb. 15, 2026. The competition will be running for 90 days between Dec. 1, 2025, to March 1, 2026.

The record-breaking $671,500 prize pool underscores TMGM’s commitment to a rewarding trading excellence and supporting a diverse global community. The new categories further enhance this year’s structure by broadening the instruments available for competition and accommodating a wider range of trading styles.

The design of the event paves the way to inclusive and fair participation. The Crypto Group is tailored for participants focused on digital assets, while the Indices Group appeals to traders analyzing broader market movements in the traditional finance (TradFi) segment. This structure ensures that competitors can engage in markets aligned with their expertise.

TMGM expects participation from 150 countries across the globe

Participants can register through the TMGM Client Portal or the official Competition Landing Page. The competition is open to eligible clients worldwide, subject to regional restrictions.

Building on the legacy of previous editions that have attracted participants from over 150 countries, the 11th Global Trading Competition continues to deliver meaningful, competitive and rewarding opportunities for traders worldwide.

The enhanced prize pool and diversified categories reinforce the event’s status as one of the most anticipated annual contests within the global trading community.

TMGM - short for Trademax Global Markets - is a leading global multiasset brokerage providing CFD trading across forex, indices, equities, commodities and more.

Regulated across multiple jurisdictions, TMGM offers secure and transparent access to financial markets through advanced technology and institutional-grade liquidity.

TMGM provides its users with the exposure to a diverse lineup of cryptocurrency-based futures including the likes of ADAUSD, BCHUSD, BNBUSD, BTCUSD, DOGEUSD, ETHUSD, LNKUSD, LTCUSD, POLUSD, SOLUSD, XRPUSD, and many more.

The Indices Group includes majors like US30, US500, NAS100, GER40, HK50, and more — ideal for traders who read market sentiment and macro signals.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, TMGM provides a seamless trading experience that prioritizes speed, precision and performance. The firm supports traders of all experience levels, from first-time investors to seasoned professionals, by providing intuitive platforms, advanced analytics and a robust suite of educational resources.

Whether through user-friendly tools that simplify the trading journey or in-depth insights tailored for professional strategies, TMGM is committed to democratizing access to global markets.

According to Q3 2025 Finance Magnates Report, TMGM is #3 derivatives trading platform in the world by MT4/5 Trading Volume with monthly trading volume exceeding $838 billion.