AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin 4x by 2028, Offering Polymarket Bet

By Yuri Molchan
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 10:15
Tim Draper expects Bitcoin to skyrocket above $268,000 less than two years from now.
Advertisement
Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin 4x by 2028, Offering Polymarket Bet
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Renowned tech investor and venture capitalist Tim Draper, who was among the first ones to invest in Skype, SpaceX, Tesla and similar tech giants, has come up with yet another huge Bitcoin price prediction.

Tim Draper is well known for his six-figure Bitcoin price forecasts; he has been predicting BTC to hit $250,000 “over the next 2-4 years” since 2020. Now, he has also offered a bet to anyone wishing to oppose his expectations regarding the potential Bitcoin price surge.

"Bitcoin 4x in less than 2 years from here," Draper says

In a recent tweet, Draper stated that the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is likely to skyrocket four times its current price in less than two years from now, making the time horizon approximately 2028.

HOT Stories
Coinbase CEO Predicts Win-Win-Win Outcome in Market Structure Saga Crypto Market Review: Did Ethereum Just Prove $2,000 as Its New Bottom? Bitcoin's Trading Range is Squeezing, XRP Risks a Long-Term Stagnation

The venture investor seems so certain of his prediction that he offers anyone to make a bet on the prediction blockchain platform Polymarket.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Draper already tweeted several times about BTC, saying that it presents a "palpable" opportunity and is meant for the long run. The investor believes that Bitcoin is, anyway, better than “leaking banks” and “spending governments.”

You Might Also Like
Title news
Thu, 02/05/2026 - 07:57
Tim Draper Reveals Crucial Bullish Nuance About Bitcoin: Details
ByYuri Molchan
Advertisement

Bitcoin to $10,000,000, said Tim Draper one month ago

Exactly a month ago — on Jan. 19, Draper published a tweet, in which he predicted Bitcoin reaching a mind-blowing $10,000,000 per coin. That is his long-term target.

Overall, Draper has been quickly changing his predictions. As reported by U.Today, in early January, the venture capitalist said he expected BTC to “hit $250,000” in 2026. Now, he has upped his target to “4x in less than two years.”

Many permabulls agree with Draper overall, including Strategy cofounder Michael Saylor and JAN3 CEO Samson Mow. However, Saylor mentions a ten-year horizon for Bitcoin to soar above $1,000,000, and Mow expects the $1 million price threshold to be surpassed “very soon” — or at least he expects Bitcoin to print an Omega candle on the charts, which would significantly push Bitcoin price up, even if not to $1 million immediately, then somewhere close to $250,000 or half a million.

While they have all been making these ultra-bullish predictions, Bitcoin has fallen from its $126,000 all-time high reached in October and is currently changing hands at $66,880 per coin. Michael Saylor has stated outright that we are in a crypto winter, but it is going to be shorter than in the past.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 19, 2026 - 9:34
XRP Institutional Yield: Evernorth CEO Details Active New Strategy
ByGamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 8:47
Unusual Activity on Binance: What's Driving 35% Spike in BNB Volume?
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 10:15
Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin 4x by 2028, Offering Polymarket Bet
Yuri Molchan
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 9:34
XRP Institutional Yield: Evernorth CEO Details Active New Strategy
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 8:47
Unusual Activity on Binance: What's Driving 35% Spike in BNB Volume?
Arman Shirinyan
Show all