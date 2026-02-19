Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin 4x by 2028, Offering Polymarket Bet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned tech investor and venture capitalist Tim Draper, who was among the first ones to invest in Skype, SpaceX, Tesla and similar tech giants, has come up with yet another huge Bitcoin price prediction.

Tim Draper is well known for his six-figure Bitcoin price forecasts; he has been predicting BTC to hit $250,000 “over the next 2-4 years” since 2020. Now, he has also offered a bet to anyone wishing to oppose his expectations regarding the potential Bitcoin price surge.

"Bitcoin 4x in less than 2 years from here," Draper says

In a recent tweet, Draper stated that the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is likely to skyrocket four times its current price in less than two years from now, making the time horizon approximately 2028.

The venture investor seems so certain of his prediction that he offers anyone to make a bet on the prediction blockchain platform Polymarket.

Prediction: Bitcoin 4x in less than 2 years from here. #bitcoin #opportunity Maybe a @Polymarket bet? — Tim Draper (@TimDraper) February 18, 2026

Earlier this month, Draper already tweeted several times about BTC, saying that it presents a "palpable" opportunity and is meant for the long run. The investor believes that Bitcoin is, anyway, better than “leaking banks” and “spending governments.”

Bitcoin to $10,000,000, said Tim Draper one month ago

Exactly a month ago — on Jan. 19, Draper published a tweet, in which he predicted Bitcoin reaching a mind-blowing $10,000,000 per coin. That is his long-term target.

Overall, Draper has been quickly changing his predictions. As reported by U.Today, in early January, the venture capitalist said he expected BTC to “hit $250,000” in 2026. Now, he has upped his target to “4x in less than two years.”

Many permabulls agree with Draper overall, including Strategy cofounder Michael Saylor and JAN3 CEO Samson Mow. However, Saylor mentions a ten-year horizon for Bitcoin to soar above $1,000,000, and Mow expects the $1 million price threshold to be surpassed “very soon” — or at least he expects Bitcoin to print an Omega candle on the charts, which would significantly push Bitcoin price up, even if not to $1 million immediately, then somewhere close to $250,000 or half a million.

While they have all been making these ultra-bullish predictions, Bitcoin has fallen from its $126,000 all-time high reached in October and is currently changing hands at $66,880 per coin. Michael Saylor has stated outright that we are in a crypto winter, but it is going to be shorter than in the past.