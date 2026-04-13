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    This Is How Polkadot Was Exploited: Critical Safety Vulnerability

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 13/04/2026 - 7:58
    Polkadot has blown up with a sophisticated attack that led to a crucial exploit of liquidity on the market.
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    This Is How Polkadot Was Exploited: Critical Safety Vulnerability
    Cover image via depositphotos.com
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    Polkadot experienced a serious exploit that exposed a basic weakness in token issuance control on its Ethereum network. The exploit led to a catastrophic price drop, essentially bringing meme coin dynamics to the DOT token.

    Background of attack

    On-chain data indicates that an attacker minted about one billion DOT and instantly dumped the entire supply in a single transaction, extracting 108.2 ETH in value. It is important to realize that the exploit occurred on Polkadot's Ethereum-side token implementation rather than the company's native chain. This strongly implies that there is a problem somewhere in the mechanism that permits DOT to exist on Ethereum as a transferable asset, such as in a bridge contract, wrapper logic or mint authority permissions.

    Article image
    Source: DeFILiama via LookOnChain

    To put it another way, this was not printing DOT out of thin air on a global scale, but it did work that way inside the Ethereum ecosystem. The attacker acted in a simple manner: mint, dump, exit. No prolonged draining, no attempt at obfuscation, just a quick extraction of the liquidity that is available.

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    Liquidity was low, which explains why the damage seems to be limited. The attacker could only make roughly $237,000 with one billion tokens before slippage eliminated any potential for additional profit.

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    Polkadot mint exploit

    Nonetheless, the loss is not as bad as it appears. The artificial mint exposed how brittle off-chain representations of assets can be when contract security is weak, causing DOT's market cap on Ethereum to spike into ridiculous, pointless territory. The numbers were totally disconnected from reality for anyone depending solely on these metrics.

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    The root cause is what matters now. This represents a serious operational failure if there were to be a permission misconfiguration. The problem is more serious and may impact other wrapped assets that use comparable infrastructure if it is a smart contract vulnerability.

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    Predictable behavior ensued, with shrewd traders jumping in to buy the dip and handle the situation as though it were a meme coin wager. This type of response is common in environments with fragmented liquidity, where price discovery is disrupted.

    The exploit revealed how risky Polkadot's Ethereum-side implementation might be but it did not actually break Polkadot. Any wrapped DOT on Ethereum should be considered a compromised risk until the precise vector is found and fixed.

    #Polkadot #Polkadot (DOT) News
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