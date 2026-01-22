AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Thinking About Buying More Bitcoin': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Collapse With Bull Statement

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 22/01/2026 - 15:00
    MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor drops a six-word bullish statement as Bitcoin bleeds out $189 million in liquidations, yet the market ignores him and dips deeper.
    Advertisement
    'Thinking About Buying More Bitcoin': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Collapse With Bull Statement
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin supporters got a short-lived morale boost this Tuesday evening after Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor broke his silence with a post, revealing that he thinks "about buying more bitcoin."

    Advertisement

    Amid all the chaos on the charts and social media, one thing is for sure: the timing of Saylor's post was not random, and the Bitcoin price managed to recover from a drop to $89,300. 

    However, the evergreen post seemed to indicate that the market was hitting a minor bottom. 

    HOT Stories
    'Thinking About Buying More Bitcoin': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Collapse With Bull Statement
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Legend Co-Signs Binance Twist, 'Digital Silver' Litecoin Raises Halving Alarm, XRP Price Enters 'Crocodile' Zone
    XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ After 19% Drop
    U.Today Crypto Review: Ethereum (ETH) Loses 30-Day Progress, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) End of Bears; Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Recovery Chance
    Article image
    BTC/USD by TradingView

    For a bit, it seemed like history might repeat itself — Saylor posted, and Bitcoin reversed. But this time, a few minutes later, BTC started dropping back under $89,200 and erased the short recovery and all the optimism with it. The chart now shows that Saylor's tweet was not followed by a rally, but by another leg down.

    Advertisement

    The situation is rough for buyers, to say the least. In just 24 hours, over $189 million in positions were liquidated, with a $28.5 million single order and $104.9 million worth of short-side liquidations leading the way. 

    Interestingly, the peak wipeout hit between 11:00 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 21, showing that the pain was ongoing across both leverage camps.

    How much, though?

    Still, Saylor is not bothered. As of Jan. 20, he and Strategy hold 709,715 BTC, valued near $63.52 billion. On average, they are costing $75,974, which means a 17.8% unrealized profit — even after the recent dip. 

    Advertisement

    The firm added 22,305 BTC just two days ago.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/22/2026 - 11:41
    SBI Trade Giant Begins Lending out Users' Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash: Details
    ByYuri Molchan

    It is hard to say if this latest post is just a soft front-run to another accumulation wave. But this time, the market did not respond to the message. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at around $89,100. The bulls are struggling, the bounce did not work, and Saylor's everbull aura — while still in place — is not moving the chart like it used to.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 14:38
    15,000,000,000 SHIB in Three Hours: Indian Shiba Inu Billionaire Sparks New Meme Coin Mystery
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 14:34
    XRP Prints $0 Short Liquidations in Rare Market Behavior: What Comes Next?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    UEX US Announces Strategic Brand Partnership with MMA Icon Quinton “Rampage” Jackson
    FreeCrash.game Launches as a Free-to-Play Crash Game Simulator for Strategy Testing and Risk-Free Gameplay
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:00
    'Thinking About Buying More Bitcoin': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Collapse With Bull Statement
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 14:38
    15,000,000,000 SHIB in Three Hours: Indian Shiba Inu Billionaire Sparks New Meme Coin Mystery
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 14:34
    XRP Prints $0 Short Liquidations in Rare Market Behavior: What Comes Next?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 13:41
    Dogecoin's (DOGE) 30% Price Breakout Incoming, Bollinger Bands Signal
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 13:31
    Dogecoin Enters Danger Zone as Four-Hour Death Cross Emerges, What's Next?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 15:00
    'Thinking About Buying More Bitcoin': Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Collapse With Bull Statement
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 14:38
    15,000,000,000 SHIB in Three Hours: Indian Shiba Inu Billionaire Sparks New Meme Coin Mystery
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 14:34
    XRP Prints $0 Short Liquidations in Rare Market Behavior: What Comes Next?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all