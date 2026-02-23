'They'll Hold Bitcoin': Metaplanet CEO Reacts to Rising AI Economic Debate

Advertisement

Earlier today, the crypto community continued to buzz with debates about the long-term impact of AI on the global economy, as CEO of Metaplanet Simon Gerovich aired his view on the matter.

In response to a viral tweet on the subject, Gerovich argued that the growing adoption of AI agents would cause a rapid and broad transitioning of capital into Bitcoin.

Metaplanet’s Gerovich recommends Bitcoin for future

Notably, the viral tweet projected a 38% crash from its highs for the S&P 500 by June 2028, while also predicting that unemployment could surge above 10% by the time.

The post raised questions about what could happen in the future as AI is already exceeding expectations, and private credit markets are facing severe strain.

Simon Gerovich believes Bitcoin is the answer to a future that is rapidly dominated by AI agents, which poses more benefits to owners of compute power and capital rather than labor or governments.

Gerovich suggested that as AI-driven automation expands, traditional tax bases could erode, pressuring governments to respond with monetary expansion, posing to the economy higher fiscal pressures.

Bitcoin to hedge AI economic pressures

Notably, Gerovich emphasized that every company sitting on cash or bonds is holding on to a system whose tax base is evaporating and whose response will be to print. Thus, he believes that these companies will be left with the choice of holding Bitcoin as the macroeconomic vulnerabilities continue to rise.

Gerovich further pointed out that AI systems do not rely on traditional banking relationships or brand loyalty, unlike humans. As such, even machine-driven optimization increases, and Gerovich believes that financial activity would transcend beyond card networks, banks and other intermediaries to blockchain technology.

He noted that they will transact in digital assets because that is what makes sense for a machine.