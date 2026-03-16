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    Original U.Today article

    Crypto Market Review: Where Did XRP's Volatility Go? Bitcoin (BTC) $72,000 Break Is Not What You Think It Is, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reach Top? Price Below $0.000006

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 16/03/2026 - 0:01
    While the market might look and even move in a bullish fashion, the lack of volume and momentum suggests the insignificance of those movements.
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    Crypto Market Review: Where Did XRP's Volatility Go? Bitcoin (BTC) $72,000 Break Is Not What You Think It Is, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reach Top? Price Below $0.000006
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    The recent price movement of most assets on the market exists with almost no volatility. Momentum has disappeared, as assets are currently trading in a tight consolidation range near local resistances after months of violent swings and abrupt directional changes.

    After a protracted downtrend that started after its peak above $3 earlier in the cycle, the larger chart structure shows XRP stabilizing. Price has been progressively forming higher lows along an ascending support line since the dramatic decline in early February, indicating that sellers are losing some of their dominance.

    XRP's volatility compression

    But the compression in volatility is what really sticks out. In contrast to the sharp swings observed earlier in the year, XRP has been trading within an ever-tinier price range, with daily candles drastically contracting. When the market reaches a brief equilibrium between buyers and sellers, this kind of volatility collapse frequently takes place.

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    Technically speaking, XRP is still below a number of important moving averages, such as the 26-day and 50-day exponential moving averages, which continue to serve as resistance levels. The asset has made several attempts to recover these indicators, but it has not been able to generate enough momentum to maintain a breakout thus far.

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    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Usually, this lack of volatility indicates that there is growing pressure on the market to make a bigger move. Traders frequently wait for a catalyst before making a directional move when the price compresses beneath resistance while maintaining higher lows. This phenomenon is known as a coiling effect.

    Thus, the ascending support structure that is currently developing around the $1.35-$1.40 area is crucial. The market may eventually witness a breakout attempt toward $1.50 and possibly $1.70, where the next significant resistance zone is located, if XRP keeps honoring this support while moving closer to the moving averages above.

    However, downward movements can also be preceded by volatility compression. The asset may return to the $1.20-$1.30 range, where earlier buyers intervened, if XRP is unable to overcome overhead resistance and instead loses its ascending support structure.

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    Bitcoin's breakout is irrelevant

    Although Bitcoin has managed to move slightly above the $72,000 mark, the move might not be as positive as it first seems. The breakout currently lacks volume and volatility, two crucial components that usually indicate strong market momentum, despite the psychological significance of regaining this price zone.

    After recovering from the severe correction that drove prices into the mid-$60,000 range earlier this year, Bitcoin is currently essentially stuck in the $72,000 range, moving sideways. In contrast to earlier breakout attempts, trading activity has remained muted during the recent push above resistance, which took place in comparatively calm market conditions.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    After the February sell-off, a rising support structure developed for Bitcoin, which has since recovered technically. Bitcoin is currently testing from below the 26-day EMA, one of the asset's short-term moving averages, thanks to this rebound.

    The larger technical framework is still brittle, though. The current move's flaw is that the market as a whole does not support it. Traditionally, a spike in trading volume and increasing volatility have coincided with Bitcoin breakouts above significant psychological levels. These indicators show that traders are actively taking part in the move and that fresh capital is entering the market.

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    Right now, that is not taking place. Rather, the price action indicates that, in the absence of significant participation, Bitcoin is drifting slightly higher. Breakouts frequently fail to maintain momentum and can swiftly reverse when they happen in low-volume environments.

    Rest of market is weaker

    The rest of the market usually rises when there is a significant Bitcoin breakout. The fact that many altcoins are still weak and trading below significant resistance levels, however, indicates that the broader ecosystem is not supporting the current BTC move.

    The move above $72,000 might be more of a technical bounce than a real breakout, according to this divergence. For investors, whether Bitcoin can increase market participation will probably determine the next stage. A discernible rise in trading activity and volatility would be necessary for a sustained move higher.

    Shiba Inu's difficulties

    As the asset falls below the $0.000006 level, Shiba Inu is once again finding it difficult to sustain its upward momentum, raising concerns about whether the most recent attempt at recovery has already lost steam. Investors are wary of the prospect of a significant recovery because SHIB's overall market structure continues to indicate a weak trend, despite a few brief rallies in recent weeks.

    Shiba Inu is currently trading at about $0.0000058 and is still in a protracted downtrend that has lasted for several months. A classic sign that sellers still control the market is the chart's steady pattern of lower highs and lower lows. Even when SHIB makes an effort to rebound, the rallies usually end abruptly when the price gets close to resistance levels.

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    The situation is still unfavorable technically. The 26-day and 50-day exponential moving averages, which serve as dynamic resistance zones above the current price, are still below SHIB. The asset has been unable to establish a sustained bullish structure because these moving averages have consistently rejected attempts at recovery.

    The same pattern can be seen in the most recent price movement. After rising from its recent lows, SHIB momentarily formed a small consolidation triangle, but the breakout lacked enough momentum to move the asset toward stronger resistance zones. Rather, the price quickly resumed its sideways movement after stalling close to the $0.000006 range.

    This kind of behavior frequently indicates fatigue rather than accumulation. A market may not be entering with sufficient strength to buck the current trend if it consistently fails to recover important resistance levels.

    The lack of wider market support is another issue that worries investors. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have been able to stabilize following recent volatility, but many altcoins like SHIB are still having trouble gaining traction.

    As of right now, the price staying below $0.000006 indicates that Shiba Inu may have already reached its peak in the current cycle. Investors should exercise caution when anticipating a sustained recovery in the near future unless buyers return with noticeably greater momentum.

    #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #XRP
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