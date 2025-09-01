These Were Biggest Crypto Hacks of August

According to data provided by blockchain security firm PeckShield, roughly $163 million worth of crypto was lost in August to hackers. Overall, a total of 16 cryptocurrency trading platforms were compromised.
Biggest crypto hacks of August
An anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) holder suffered the biggest cryptocurrency hack of August, suffering a total loss of $91.4 million.
Major Turkish exchange BtcTurk, which suffered its second major security breach in a little over a year in August, parted ways with $54 million.
As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin-based meme-coin launchpad ODIN•FUN lost $7 million due to a sophisticated price manipulation exploit.
BetterBank and CrediX Finance are also in the top 5, losing a total of $5 million and $4.5 million, respectively.
Notable increase
The total sum of cryptocurrency losses has grown by 15% compared to July (from $142 million to $163 million).
As reported by U.Today, Indian exchange CoinDCX endured the biggest cryptocurrency hack of July ($44.2).