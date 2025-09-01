Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    These Were Biggest Crypto Hacks of August

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 1/09/2025 - 5:43
    Cryptocurrency exchanges saw $163 million worth of losses related to hacks
    Advertisement
    These Were Biggest Crypto Hacks of August
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to data provided by blockchain security firm PeckShield, roughly $163 million worth of crypto was lost in August to hackers. Overall, a total of 16 cryptocurrency trading platforms were compromised. 

    Biggest crypto hacks of August 

    An anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) holder suffered the biggest cryptocurrency hack of August, suffering a total loss of $91.4 million.

    Major Turkish exchange BtcTurk, which suffered its second major security breach in a little over a year in August, parted ways with $54 million.  

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin-based meme-coin launchpad ODIN•FUN lost $7 million due to a sophisticated price manipulation exploit. 

    Advertisement

    BetterBank and CrediX Finance are also in the top 5, losing a total of $5 million and $4.5 million, respectively. 

    Notable increase 

    The total sum of cryptocurrency losses has grown by 15% compared to July (from $142 million to $163 million). 

    As reported by U.Today, Indian exchange CoinDCX endured the biggest cryptocurrency hack of July ($44.2).

    #Crypto Exchange
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 1, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprise Rally Is Possible, XRP Expelled, Risks Losing $2, Bitcoin (BTC): Bull Market Is Over?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 18:59
    New XRP Billboard Unveiled by Top US Exchange in NYC
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 1, 2025 - 5:43
    These Were Biggest Crypto Hacks of August
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Sep 1, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprise Rally Is Possible, XRP Expelled, Risks Losing $2, Bitcoin (BTC): Bull Market Is Over?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 18:59
    New XRP Billboard Unveiled by Top US Exchange in NYC
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all