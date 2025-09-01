These Were Biggest Crypto Hacks of August

Advertisement

According to data provided by blockchain security firm PeckShield, roughly $163 million worth of crypto was lost in August to hackers. Overall, a total of 16 cryptocurrency trading platforms were compromised.

Biggest crypto hacks of August

An anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) holder suffered the biggest cryptocurrency hack of August, suffering a total loss of $91.4 million.

Major Turkish exchange BtcTurk, which suffered its second major security breach in a little over a year in August, parted ways with $54 million.

As reported by U.Today , Bitcoin-based meme-coin launchpad ODIN•FUN lost $7 million due to a sophisticated price manipulation exploit.

Advertisement

BetterBank and CrediX Finance are also in the top 5, losing a total of $5 million and $4.5 million, respectively.

Notable increase

The total sum of cryptocurrency losses has grown by 15% compared to July (from $142 million to $163 million).