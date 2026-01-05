Why Could Core XRP Ledger Metric See 10x Growth in Next 24 Hours?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On XRP Ledger, one of the most ignored indicators is subtly preparing for a significant change. A crucial indicator of real network usage, payment volume between accounts, can increase by up to 10 times in a brief period of time. In the short term, it might significantly alter how the market perceives XRP.

XRP's volumes surge

Payment volume, rather than just the amount of XRP being traded on exchanges, indicates how much value is actually moving across the ledger, which is why this metric is important. Rising utility, more settlement activity and a resurgence of demand for the network itself are all indicated when this number significantly increases. In the past, consistent gains in this indicator have typically coincided with improved perceptions of XRP.

Currently, timing plays a major role in the setup rather than an abrupt structural change. There is usually less activity on XRP Ledger during the weekend. Cross-border settlements become easier, institutional flows slow down, and the overall transaction volume declines. As a result, the network may appear stagnant or inactive due to the compressed baseline.

Once the new trading week starts, that perception frequently drastically shifts. Due to the return of institutions, payment providers and liquidity operators, payment volume usually increases on Mondays. Even a return to regular weekday activity can appear as an explosive move on the chart because the starting point is so low following the weekend.

Will fundamental shift happen?

The narratives surrounding XRP may change from price-driven speculation to usage-driven recovery if payment volume increases significantly. It implies that the network is actively being used at scale once more rather than just surviving. Both trader behavior and longer-term investor expectations may be impacted by that.

Crucially, neither fresh announcements nor outside catalysts are needed for this kind of action. It is mostly mechanical and related to the variations in XRP Ledger usage over the course of the week. However, the impact can be increased when paired with stabilizing technical conditions and an improved price structure.

A significant increase in payment volume might signal a shift in sentiment, but it would not ensure an immediate rally. The overall outlook for XRP may start to change from defensive to positive if activity stays high after the initial spike.