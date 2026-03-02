Ripple CEO Recalls 2018 XRP Community Night Featuring Snoop Dogg

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The XRP community and ecosystem stakeholders gathered last week for XRP Australia Sydney 2026.

The XRP Australia Sydney 2026 event, hosted by "Wave of Innovation," included a high-profile roster of industry executives and blockchain innovators.

The event featured headline speakers, including Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple President Monica Long, Ripple CTO Emeritus and co-creator of the XRP Ledger David Schwartz.

Featured speakers and industry leaders included Evernorth CEO Asheesh Birla, Coinbase Managing Director in Australia John O'Loghlen, CEO at Independent Reserve Adrian Przelozny, Hugo Philion, cofounder and CEO at Flare, and Ripple Senior Director Ross Edwards, among others.

A key segment of the program is "XRP as the North Star," which featured Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple President Monica Long and Evernorth CEO Asheesh Birla.

In a recent tweet, XRP enthusiast Eri @sentosumosaba shared a fun flashback story told by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse at the XRP Australia event.

Fun flashback story told at @wave_of_innov 2026. @bgarlinghouse recalls the 2018 $XRP Community Night when Snoop Dogg rocked the stage as a special guest. Main crowd upstairs, Snoop down below... smoke rises 😂 Monica hit with real-time feedback the next morning😅. pic.twitter.com/sJTtZHyzpD — 🌸Eri ~ Carpe Diem (@sentosumosaba) March 2, 2026

Garlinghouse recalled 2018 XRP Community Night, when Snoop Dogg rocked the stage as a special guest, triggering laughter from participants at this year's XRP event.

At the event, the Ripple CEO expressed great optimism for 2026 and beyond.

XRP Community Night throwback

American rapper Snoop Dogg headlined the XRP Community Night event on May 15, 2018, in Manhattan. As part of the first-ever New York Blockchain Week, Snoop Dogg was booked to perform at XRP Community Night, an event meant to celebrate XRP.

Fast-forward to 2026, nearly eight years after, to the XRP community Night event held at ETHDenver.

XRP holders, builders and creators hosted a community night event at ETHDenver, a Web3 BUIDLathon and Innovation Festival, which convened builders and creators from the crypto industry.

In February, Ripple hosted a successful XRP Community Day event that convened builders, creators and partners from the XRP Ledger ecosystem.