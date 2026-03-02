AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Recalls 2018 XRP Community Night Featuring Snoop Dogg

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 12:19
    Fun flashback story was told by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse at a recent XRP event.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Recalls 2018 XRP Community Night Featuring Snoop Dogg
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    The XRP community and ecosystem stakeholders gathered last week for XRP Australia Sydney 2026.

    Advertisement

    The XRP Australia Sydney 2026 event, hosted by "Wave of Innovation," included a high-profile roster of industry executives and blockchain innovators.

    The event featured headline speakers, including Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple President Monica Long, Ripple CTO Emeritus and co-creator of the XRP Ledger David Schwartz.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Yield Risks Explained by XRPL Contributor, Schiff Acknowledges Satoshi's Innovation With Bitcoin, Six Macro Events to Define Crypto Market This Week: Morning Crypto Report Ethereum’s Massive Slump Continues With Sixth Straight Red Month

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 02/11/2026 - 09:45
    Brad Garlinghouse Personally Signs Exclusive Ripple Merch for XRP Community Day
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement

    Featured speakers and industry leaders included Evernorth CEO Asheesh Birla, Coinbase Managing Director in Australia John O'Loghlen, CEO at Independent Reserve Adrian Przelozny, Hugo Philion, cofounder and CEO at Flare, and Ripple Senior Director Ross Edwards, among others.

    A key segment of the program is "XRP as the North Star," which featured Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple President Monica Long and Evernorth CEO Asheesh Birla.

    In a recent tweet, XRP enthusiast Eri @sentosumosaba shared a fun flashback story told by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse at the XRP Australia event.

    Advertisement

    Garlinghouse recalled 2018 XRP Community Night, when Snoop Dogg rocked the stage as a special guest, triggering laughter from participants at this year's XRP event.

    At the event, the Ripple CEO expressed great optimism for 2026 and beyond.

    XRP Community Night throwback

    American rapper Snoop Dogg headlined the XRP Community Night event on May 15, 2018, in Manhattan. As part of the first-ever New York Blockchain Week, Snoop Dogg was booked to perform at XRP Community Night, an event meant to celebrate XRP.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 10/19/2025 - 12:24
    Does XRP Really Need Ripple to Survive? Community Argues
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Fast-forward to 2026, nearly eight years after, to the XRP community Night event held at ETHDenver.

    XRP holders, builders and creators hosted a community night event at ETHDenver, a Web3 BUIDLathon and Innovation Festival, which convened builders and creators from the crypto industry.

    In February, Ripple hosted a successful XRP Community Day event that convened builders, creators and partners from the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

    #XRP News #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 11:59
    XRP Ledger Ramps up With 200,000 Spike in Transactions
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 11:32
    SHIB Burn Volume Falls to Zero After High-Activity Weekend
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Crypto Persona Test Event, Users Can Win Up to 10g of Gold
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 12:19
    Ripple CEO Recalls 2018 XRP Community Night Featuring Snoop Dogg
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 11:59
    XRP Ledger Ramps up With 200,000 Spike in Transactions
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 11:32
    SHIB Burn Volume Falls to Zero After High-Activity Weekend
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all