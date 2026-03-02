AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Ledger Ramps up With 200,000 Spike in Transactions

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 11:59
    XRP is surging higher thanks to a spike in one of the most important metrics on the ledger, which actually determines the market's health.
    XRP Ledger Ramps up With 200,000 Spike in Transactions
    XRP is displaying a mixed picture on the market at this moment, with on-chain performance and market price action seemingly heading in different directions. With its price below important moving averages, and still trapped inside a larger downtrend, XRP is still under pressure on the chart.

    It is getting more intense 

    The asset recently made an effort to stabilize along a short-term rising support line, but buyers have not yet been able to recover higher resistance zones, and momentum is still erratic. To put it plainly, price action continues to show caution rather than confidence.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The XRP Ledger, however, is presenting a completely different picture. According to recent data, there has been a noticeable increase in successful transactions, with activity rising by about 200,000 transactions in a short amount of time. This type of spike indicates increasing network throughput and usage, indicating that actual on-chain activity is picking up speed, even though market sentiment is still generally negative. 

    Consolidating lower

    From a technical perspective, the XRP chart indicates consolidation close to local lows, with volatility compressing following a plunge. This frequently means that the market is awaiting guidance. However, traders remain cautious, and the overall bearish structure remains dominant due to the inability to push sharply higher.

    Strong resistance barriers, in the form of moving averages above, restrict attempts at upside and reinforce the notion that a complete recovery is not yet certain.

    When the two stories are compared, the tension surrounding XRP is revealed. The price performance indicates uncertainty and a lack of aggressive buying pressure, whereas on-chain metrics indicate a robust ecosystem and consistent transaction flow. 

    This discrepancy is significant because, during risk-off periods, markets may ignore network fundamentals for extended periods of time, but they can also occasionally lag behind them. Whether the increase in transaction activity turns into actual buying demand will determine what happens next.

    #XRP Ledger #XRP News
