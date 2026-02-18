AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Tether CEO Stresses Bitcoin Importance Through 'Energy Harvesting'

By Yuri Molchan
Wed, 18/02/2026 - 11:11
Tether's boss has addressed the crypto community regarding the importance of Bitcoin mining.
Advertisement
Tether CEO Stresses Bitcoin Importance Through 'Energy Harvesting'
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief executive officer (CEO), has made a statement, stressing the importance of Bitcoin and the BTC mining process, calling it “energy harvesting.”

Meanwhile, according to the recently published data, the Bitcoin market has entered the “extreme fear” zone.

Tether's CEO draws public attention to Bitcoin

In his tweet, Paolo Ardoino presented the Bitcoin mining process as a process of converting abundant global energy, which this year has been estimated at 204 Twh annually, or 0.5% of worldwide consumption, into the leading digital asset running on the proof-of-work algorithm and embraced by Wall Street.

HOT Stories
Saylor: 'We Are in Crypto Winter' Crypto Market Review: XRP at Make-or-Break $1.50, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters Oversold Range, Is BTC Triangle Breakout Incoming?

“Bitcoin is energy harvested from the universe,” Ardoino tweeted today.

Advertisement

Thus, the Tether’s boss opposes various environmental concerns, portraying such energy use as the creation of “harvested” value rather than as a waste of energy and harm to the environment. Ardoino’s narrative is underpinned by the increasing adoption of renewable energy by Bitcoin miners.

However, among those who are concerned about the environmental impact of Bitcoin is Elon Musk, who in 2020 first announced Tesla's acceptance of BTC for its electric cars and then reversed that decision. Even though more than 50% of Bitcoin mining since then has been conducted using renewable energy sources, Musk has not put Bitcoin back on Tesla’s payment options list as he promised to do in 2020.

Advertisement

You Might Also Like
Title news
Wed, 02/18/2026 - 08:55
Satoshi's 1 Million BTC Might Have to Be Frozen or Lost to Quantum Hackers: CryptoQuant CEO
ByYuri Molchan

Bitcoin enters "extreme fear" zone

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index shows that the world’s largest cryptocurrency has stepped into the zone of “extreme fear,” showing the number eight at the moment. This move has likely been driven by the recent crypto market volatility, macroeconomic uncertainty and the declining performance of altcoins.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at the $67,981 level after reaching an all-time high of $126,000 per coin in October last year.

Still, historically, the extreme fear zone has presented a big opportunity for bold investors. Among them, recently, is Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury company Strategy. On Feb. 17, the BTC evangelist announced that Strategy had conducted yet another crypto acquisition, as it scooped up 2,486 BTC for approximately $168.4 million. Now, this largest Bitcoin treasury company holds 717,131 BTC in total. This amount of crypto is valued at $48,768,794,850.

#Tether #Paolo Ardoino #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 18, 2026 - 22:42
Brian Armstrong Explains Why Wall Street Misunderstands Coinbase
ByGodfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 10:45
XRP Ledger Gradually Loses 90% of Payments Volume in Two Weeks
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 22:42
Brian Armstrong Explains Why Wall Street Misunderstands Coinbase
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 11:11
Tether CEO Stresses Bitcoin Importance Through 'Energy Harvesting'
Yuri Molchan
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 10:45
XRP Ledger Gradually Loses 90% of Payments Volume in Two Weeks
Arman Shirinyan
Show all