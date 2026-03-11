Shibarium Transactions Jump 148% Amid SHIB Price Consolidation

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibarium , the layer-2 scaling solution of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has seen a mild uptick in its transaction activities in a 24-hour period. While uncertainty lingers, this uptick lends credence to how a turnaround in network activities can set SHIB on a rebound path.

Shibarium network outlook

According to data from Shibarium scan , transactions on the protocol jumped from 656 on March 9 to 1,360 as of March 10. This uptick accounts for a growth rate of 148%, one of the steepest recorded thus far this month.

Since the inception of Shibarium, the protocol’s transaction activities have served as a yardstick to gauge adoption and the potential inflow of retail investors' capital.

This latest uptick comes as Shiba Inu is maintaining price consolidation that has kept analysts watching out for a potential breakout.

As of writing time, the token was changing hands for $0.00005819, up by 0.31% in the past 24 hours. This comes as the broader digital currency ecosystem is witnessing a reset, as the Bitcoin price is testing the $70,000 resistance.

Based on its correlation, Shiba Inu appears to be leveraging its Google search trend hype and the fact that users are becoming more active on-chain.

Expectations for SHIB price

With how important network usage is, the Shiba Inu price relies more on combined crypto market momentum.

Based on the current outlook, Shiba Inu has lost more than 93% of its price since hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $0.00008845 in October 2025. This extended drawdown proves SHIB has room for bigger rallies in the coming weeks.

The meme coin’s technical indicators also affirm its readiness for a breakout as the weekly RSI of 35 shows a relatively oversold conditions. The Bollinger Bands also suggest the price is forming a bottom.