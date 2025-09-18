Advertisement
    Telegram's Pavel Durov Celebrates as TON-Based NFTs Show Stunning Price Spike

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 18/09/2025 - 12:32
    Telegram founder highlights massive price surge of TON NFTs over past month
    Pavel Durov, billionaire and founder of the popular Telegram app and TON cryptocurrency, has taken to his X account to share some good news with the TON and Telegram communities.

    He shared an infographic showing an astounding growth in the value of NFTs created on the TON blockchain.

    Durov celebrates TON NFTs' value surge

    Pavel Durov’s X post features an infographic, where multiple TON blockchain-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are shown in the green over the period of the past 30 days. The biggest growth shown by some of them reaches and even surpasses 70% (Precious Peach and Toy Bear).

    There is also an NFT linked to Durov personally, and it is called “Durov’s Cap.” This asset has displayed a monthly price surge of 56.01% and can be bought for an astounding $2,828.70.

    HOT Stories
    'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure
    Ripple Announces Major Partnership with $1.5 Trillion Financial Giant Franklin Templeton and DBS Bank Singapore
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu to Add Zero or Hit $0.00002? Is Bitcoin in Stealth Rally to $120,000? Ethereum Can Start $5,000 Rally Here
    Ethereum to $5,500 by Mid-October, XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand, 4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu Lost

    This is not the most expensive item here, though. There is an NFT called Plush Pepe, which has demonstrated 46% growth and is changing hands at an astounding $16,272.90.

    TON price goes up

    This announcement made by Durov aligned with a significant price increase in Toncoin (TON). Over the past 24 hours, TON has gone up by 3.12%, rising from $3.066 to $3.161.

    By now, the coin is down 0.67%, trading at $3.141.

