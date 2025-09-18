Telegram's Pavel Durov Celebrates as TON-Based NFTs Show Stunning Price Spike

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Pavel Durov, billionaire and founder of the popular Telegram app and TON cryptocurrency, has taken to his X account to share some good news with the TON and Telegram communities.

He shared an infographic showing an astounding growth in the value of NFTs created on the TON blockchain.

📈 Growth in the last 30 days 🚀 pic.twitter.com/AE9dJsAfB6 — Pavel Durov (@durov) September 18, 2025

Durov celebrates TON NFTs' value surge

Pavel Durov’s X post features an infographic, where multiple TON blockchain-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are shown in the green over the period of the past 30 days. The biggest growth shown by some of them reaches and even surpasses 70% (Precious Peach and Toy Bear).

There is also an NFT linked to Durov personally, and it is called “Durov’s Cap.” This asset has displayed a monthly price surge of 56.01% and can be bought for an astounding $2,828.70.

This is not the most expensive item here, though. There is an NFT called Plush Pepe, which has demonstrated 46% growth and is changing hands at an astounding $16,272.90.

TON price goes up

This announcement made by Durov aligned with a significant price increase in Toncoin (TON). Over the past 24 hours, TON has gone up by 3.12%, rising from $3.066 to $3.161.

By now, the coin is down 0.67%, trading at $3.141.