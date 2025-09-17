XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Advertisement

Vet, a validator on the XRP Ledger, claims that he has voted to veto the Token Escrow amendment.

Reason behind the veto

He argues that it would be more prudent to wait until the token escrow is fixed so that it can properly support multi-purpose tokens (MPTs), which is a new standard on the ledger that makes it possible to support various types of tokens, including real-world assets (RWAs).

If both the Token Escrow amendment and MPTs were enabled at once, there could be bugs and unintended behavior.

According to Vet, the amendment is already just one vote away from passage.

A fix is ready

The validator has explained that a fix is ready for a future release. No timeline yet for that release but please don't worry, everyone wants Token Escrows and it will come to the XRPL as evident by the Yes votes thus far, Vet explained.