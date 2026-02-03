AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Such Rocket,' Dogecoin Team Reacts to 'DOGE to the Moon' Tease

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 3/02/2026 - 15:48
    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk replied "maybe next year" to an old pledge to put Dogecoin on the literal moon.
    'Such Rocket,' Dogecoin Team Reacts to 'DOGE to the Moon' Tease
    The official DOGE X account has reacted to the "Dogecoin to moon" tease on X. The official Dogecoin X account tweeted "Such Rocket," which was accompanied by a cute Shiba Inu image depicting a "wow" or surprise reaction to the SpaceX CEO's response of "yes."

    The discussion on X started with a repost of Elon Musk's 2021 tweet about SpaceX putting a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon.

    Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account tagged Elon Musk with "When @elonmusk?" alongside a screenshot of his January 2021 post teasing  Dogecoin being put on the moon. To this, Musk responded by saying," maybe next year."

    Another X user reshared this post, saying "Doge on the moon is inevitable," to which Musk responded "Yes".

    Elon Musk Confirms Getting Dogecoin to the Moon
    Musk has been a strong supporter of Dogecoin over the years. In 2022, he said SpaceX would take Dogecoin for some merchandise, in line with Tesla’s previous move to accept DOGE payments for select items.

    SpaceX's DOGE-1 mission, a small satellite funded entirely in DOGE, is scheduled to fly aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. First announced in 2021, the mission has faced repeated delays but has cleared regulatory hurdles, sustaining it as one of the most visible Dogecoin-adjacent projects linked to SpaceX.

    Dogecoin price action

    Dogecoin fell to a low of $0.094 on Jan. 31, amid a weekend sell-off that pushed prices to multimonth lows and caused billions of dollars to be liquidated across derivatives markets.

    Dogecoin slightly rebounded in the days that followed to reach $0.11 on Feb. 2, before retreating.

    At the time of writing, DOGE was up 1.32% in the last 24 hours to $0.1 but down nearly 11% weekly.

    The next barrier lies at $0.12, while a drop below $0.10 increases the chances to $0.08. On the other hand, if the price surpasses $0.12, Dogecoin will aim for $0.16 next.

