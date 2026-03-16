Early Bitcoin Adopter Erik Voorhees Returns to Buying Ethereum 'Like Crazy'

Erik Voorhees, the legendary early Bitcoin advocate and founder of the ShapeShift exchange, is currently accumulating Ethereum (ETH) at a rather impressive pace.

Advertisement

Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain has noted that Voorhees is “buying ETH like crazy after a one-year break” in response to the massive moves.

Voorhees has deployed capital through decentralized settlement networks like CoW Protocol. He has spent a total of $49 million in USDT, with the total number of acquired tokens nearing 24,000. The average execution price stands at $2,098.

His associated wallets still hold approximately $35.25 million in stablecoin reserves (USDT and Aave-yield bearing AETHUSDT).

Advertisement

A smart money rotation?

Voorhees is not the only high-net-worth individual pivoting hard into Ethereum this week.

A wallet linked to an early Ethereum builder recently dropped $17.46 million to scoop up 7,769 ETH at an average price of $2,248 in just two hours.

A notable crypto whale recently closed a lucrative Bitcoin perpetual futures long position for a $1.88 million profit. Following the closure, the whale withdrew over 7 million USDC and immediately pivoted to buying 1,827 ETH on the spot market. The whale now holds a massive 12,028 ETH stash valued at roughly $24.97 million.

Advertisement

Heavyweight liquidity provider Cumberland is also actively accumulating. Wallets linked to the trading firm recently withdrew 23,000 ETH (worth over $50.1 million) from major centralized exchanges like Binance and Coinbase

This wave of high-profile buying has injected some much-needed bullish sentiment into the Ethereum market. The asset is currently up 7.6% over the past 24 hours, easily clearing the $2,200 resistance level to trade around $2,270.