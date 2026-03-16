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    Early Bitcoin Adopter Erik Voorhees Returns to Buying Ethereum 'Like Crazy'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 16/03/2026 - 7:40
    ShapeShift founder and early Bitcoin advocate Erik Voorhees has made a high-conviction return to the market.
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    Early Bitcoin Adopter Erik Voorhees Returns to Buying Ethereum 'Like Crazy'
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    Erik Voorhees, the legendary early Bitcoin advocate and founder of the ShapeShift exchange, is currently accumulating Ethereum (ETH) at a rather impressive pace. 

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    Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain has noted that Voorhees is “buying ETH like crazy after a one-year break” in response to the massive moves. 

    Voorhees has deployed capital through decentralized settlement networks like CoW Protocol. He has spent a total of $49 million in USDT, with the total number of acquired tokens nearing 24,000. The average execution price stands at $2,098.

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    His associated wallets still hold approximately $35.25 million in stablecoin reserves (USDT and Aave-yield bearing AETHUSDT). 

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    A smart money rotation? 

    Voorhees is not the only high-net-worth individual pivoting hard into Ethereum this week. 

    A wallet linked to an early Ethereum builder recently dropped $17.46 million to scoop up 7,769 ETH at an average price of $2,248 in just two hours.

    A notable crypto whale recently closed a lucrative Bitcoin perpetual futures long position for a $1.88 million profit. Following the closure, the whale withdrew over 7 million USDC and immediately pivoted to buying 1,827 ETH on the spot market. The whale now holds a massive 12,028 ETH stash valued at roughly $24.97 million.

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    Heavyweight liquidity provider Cumberland is also actively accumulating. Wallets linked to the trading firm recently withdrew 23,000 ETH (worth over $50.1 million) from major centralized exchanges like Binance and Coinbase 

    This wave of high-profile buying has injected some much-needed bullish sentiment into the Ethereum market. The asset is currently up 7.6% over the past 24 hours, easily clearing the $2,200 resistance level to trade around $2,270.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
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