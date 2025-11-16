Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Strategy's Saylor Teasing Massive Bitcoin Purchase. Will He Save BTC?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 16/11/2025 - 17:54
    Will Strategy be able to actually surprise the market with a massive Bitcoin purchase after several weeks of underwhelming announcements?
    Advertisement
    Strategy's Saylor Teasing Massive Bitcoin Purchase. Will He Save BTC?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor has teased a "big week" in his recent social media post, apparently alluding to more Bitcoin accumulation. 

    The controversial executive typically posts a chart with orange dots before announcing BTC purchases on Monday. 

    HOT Stories
    Strategy's Saylor Teasing Massive Bitcoin Purchase. Will He Save BTC?
    Satoshi Associate Ends Speculations About Quantum Threat to Bitcoin: Details
    Morning Crypto Report: Crazy $27.4 Million XRP Short Opened, 40% Surge for XRP vs Bitcoin, 815,000 BTC Sold in Just 30 Days
    Shiba Inu Team Teases 'Something New' as SHIB Remains Down Nearly 90% From ATH

    Based on Saylor's recent CNBC interview, the next announcement is on track to be quite significant. The 60-year-old executive said that it would be "pleasantly" surprising, claiming that the company was actually in the process of "accelerating" its purchases.

    Advertisement

    The yet-to-be-announced purchase is unlikely to push the price of Bitcoin higher. The cryptocurrency is currently on the verge of collapsing below $94,000, according to CoinGecko data

    However, it might boost investor confidence in the struggling company, whose recent BTC announcements were rather underwhelming. On Oct. 20, for instance, Strategy announced that it had bought roughly $19 million, which was one of its smallest purchases of the year.   

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/04/2025 - 05:24
    Strategy’s Saylor on BTC Price: $150K in 2025, $21 Million Long-Term
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Strategy's rough patch 

    The Virginia-headquartered business intelligence firm remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder by a huge margin, with a total of 684,412 BTC. 

    However, the high-flying company is currently in a rough patch, with its shares collapsing by a whopping 56% from the July peak of $457. 

    The company's premium relative to the Bitcoins that it currently holds has shrunk dramatically, meaning that the arbitrage-like strategy pioneered by Saylor is under threat.     

    An awkward metaphor 

    Saylor recently attracted mockery on the X social media network after posting an AI-generated picture of himself escaping a sinking ship on a lifeboat during a storm. 

    Many interpreted this as Saylor abandoning Bitcoin (or his company's retail investors) amid a major price crash. 

    The viral post has attracted more than 10 million impressions on the X social media network.  

    Famed short seller Jim Chanos, who recently exited his short MSTR position, also poked fun at the awkward metaphor. 

    Recently, however, Saylor denied social media rumors about Strategy selling some of its Bitcoin holdings. 

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin Price Prediction #MicroStrategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 16, 2025 - 17:24
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 16
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Nov 16, 2025 - 17:17
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 16
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 17:54
    Strategy's Saylor Teasing Massive Bitcoin Purchase. Will He Save BTC?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Nov 16, 2025 - 17:24
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 16
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Nov 16, 2025 - 17:17
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 16
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD