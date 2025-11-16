Strategy's Saylor Teasing Massive Bitcoin Purchase. Will He Save BTC?

Advertisement

Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor has teased a "big week" in his recent social media post , apparently alluding to more Bitcoin accumulation.

The controversial executive typically posts a chart with orange dots before announcing BTC purchases on Monday.

Based on Saylor's recent CNBC interview, the next announcement is on track to be quite significant. The 60-year-old executive said that it would be "pleasantly" surprising, claiming that the company was actually in the process of "accelerating" its purchases.

Advertisement

The yet-to-be-announced purchase is unlikely to push the price of Bitcoin higher. The cryptocurrency is currently on the verge of collapsing below $94,000, according to CoinGecko data .

However, it might boost investor confidence in the struggling company, whose recent BTC announcements were rather underwhelming. On Oct. 20, for instance, Strategy announced that it had bought roughly $19 million, which was one of its smallest purchases of the year.

Strategy's rough patch

The Virginia-headquartered business intelligence firm remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder by a huge margin, with a total of 684,412 BTC.

However, the high-flying company is currently in a rough patch, with its shares collapsing by a whopping 56% from the July peak of $457.

The company's premium relative to the Bitcoins that it currently holds has shrunk dramatically, meaning that the arbitrage-like strategy pioneered by Saylor is under threat.

An awkward metaphor

Saylor recently attracted mockery on the X social media network after posting an AI-generated picture of himself escaping a sinking ship on a lifeboat during a storm.

Many interpreted this as Saylor abandoning Bitcoin (or his company's retail investors) amid a major price crash.

Saylor in a lifeboat while the main ship sinks is an...interesting choice https://t.co/zGxM1hy7e2 — BuccoCapital Bloke (@buccocapital) November 14, 2025

The viral post has attracted more than 10 million impressions on the X social media network.

Famed short seller Jim Chanos, who recently exited his short MSTR position, also poked fun at the awkward metaphor.