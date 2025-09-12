Advertisement
    Strategy's Saylor Shares Crucial Message on Bitcoin's Future, Here's Why It's About iPhone

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 13:54
    Michael Saylor describes Bitcoin's future in single word: Why?
    Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin advocate and Strategy founder, has taken to his official X account to talk BTC with the community and share an important message about the future with them. He used a device popular among brand lovers, likening its recent model to Bitcoin.

    According to Saylor, the future can be described in just one word, and this word has to do with Bitcoin.

    "The future is orange," Saylor claims

    Today, Saylor — maybe for the first time — has not published an AI-generated image of himself to endorse Bitcoin. The BTC evangelist instead tweeted an image of the latest iPhone 17 Pro. One of the colors this line of phones was released in is orange. Orange is traditionally associated by Bitcoiners with BTC.

    This is why Saylor has used it to express his expectations about the future. It seems that he believes it will be dominated by Bitcoin, at least in the sphere of fintech. “The future is orange,” he claimed.

    Earlier this week, many other crypto community members spotted this orange iPhone model, joking that Apple was making reference to Bitcoin; among them was Coinbase CEO Brian Adams.

    Over the past week, the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has demonstrated a surge by close to 5%, rising from $110,870 and topping the $116,300 level. But this price surge was followed by a small rebound, and BTC is currently changing hands at $114,790 per coin.

    Title news
    Fri, 09/12/2025 - 05:22
    Early Uber Investor: Stay Away from Saylor's Strategy as Far Away as Possible
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Major investor warns investors against buying MSTR

    As reported by U.Today earlier, a prominent investor, who was one of the first to support Uber, has warned the community once again against buying Strategy’s shares.

    Jason Calacanis has criticized Saylor and his Bitcoin strategy multiple times. Calacanis’s critique included a bullet point that such heavy accumulation is harmful for the BTC brand.

    In a recent social media post, he stated that Strategy’s stock is “complicated, layered, and you lose control.” Instead, he recommended direct exposure to Bitcoin.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Apple
