Strategy’s Saylor Shares Crucial Bitcoin's Future Message, Here’s Why It’s About iPhone

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin advocate and Strategy founder, has taken to his official X account to talk BTC to the community and share an important message about the future with them. He used a device popular among brand lovers, likening its recent model to Bitcoin.

According to Saylor, the future can be described in just one word, and this word is to do with Bitcoin.

"The future is orange," Saylor claims

Today, Saylor has maybe for the first time has not published an AI-generated image of himself to endorse Bitcoin. The BTC evangelist has tweeted an image of the latest iPhone 17 Pro. One of the colours this line of phones was released is orange. Orange is traditionally associated by Bitcoiners with BTC.

This is why Saylor has used it to express his expectations about the future. It seems that he believes it will be dominated by Bitcoin, at least in the sphere of fintech. “The future is orange,” he claimed.

Advertisement

The Future is Orange pic.twitter.com/9gNzNItknK — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 12, 2025

Earlier this week, many other crypto community members spotted this orange iPhone model, joking that Apple was making references to Bitcoin, among them was Coinbase CEO, Brian Adams.

Over the past week, the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has demonstrated a surge by close to 5%, rising from $110,870 and topping the $116,300 level. But this price surge was followed by a small rebound and BTC is currently changing hands at $114,790 per coin.

Major investor warns investors against buying MSTR

As reported by U.Today earlier, a prominent investor, who was one of the first to support Uber, has warned the community once again against buying Strategy’s shares.

Jason Calacanis has several times criticized Saylor and his Bitcoin strategy. Calacanis’s critique included a bullet point that such a heavy accumulation is harmful for the BTC brand.

In a recent social media post, he stated that Strategy’s stock is “complicated, layered, and you lose control.” Instead, he recommended direct exposure to Bitcoin.