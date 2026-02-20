Ripple Secures Major Partnership With Deutsche Bank, XRP Price Breaks Key Support, Binance’s CZ Reveals His Role In UAE’s Bitcoin Mining Milestone — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Deutsche Bank taps Ripple tech for cross-border payments

Deutsche Bank is pushing deep into blockchain infrastructures with big plans for Ripple's technologies.

Institutional adoption. Ripple Labs has secured another institutional milestone as Deutsche Bank signals plans to adopt infrastructure powered by Ripple’s technology.

Ripple Labs Inc. has scored another institutional win as a major traditional bank in Europe, and Deutsche Bank has revealed plans for associated infrastructure adoption. In an update shared by a developer in the community, who goes by Bird on X, Deutsche Bank has announced its willingness to onboard solutions powered by Ripple’s technologies.

Notably, Deutsche Bank will use Ripple’s technology to modernize cross-border payments. It will also rely on Ripple infrastructure to settle transactions in seconds, as opposed to its longer-duration settlement system.

Down 30%. The move represents a significant institutional endorsement and may increase exposure for XRP.

The move is likely to cut transaction costs by up to 30%. The development signals a major win for Ripple and XRP as it could give more exposure to the coin, depending on the arrangements between the two entities.

Advertisement

According to Bird, nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) are starting to lift, and with them, more banks could join in the institutional adoption of Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure. This suggests that conversations might already be on for more banks to integrate their system with Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure.

XRP breaks below 200-week moving average ahead of key GDP data

XRP loses key support at $1.42 for the first time since 2024.

Benchmark. XRP fell below its 200-week moving average (~$1.419) for the first time since reclaiming it in November 2024.

On Thursday, Feb. 19, XRP slipped below its 200-week moving average for the first time since breaking above it in November 2024. The breakdown took place just a day before the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes its advance estimate for Q4, 2025, GDP.

Advertisement

On the weekly chart of Bitfinex presented by TradingView, XRP breached the 200-week moving average around $1.419, a level that had acted as benchmark for the price since late 2024. The loss of that floor "turns the switch" for the price of XRP from rally/consolidation to prolonged correction.

Downtrend. Losing this level shifts XRP from a rally/consolidation phase into a prolonged correction setup.

Relative Strength Index readings hover in the low 30s — persistent selling pressure rather than panic liquidation. The next reference points for the price of XRP are at $1.1211 (early February sell-off) and $1. The latter is the level where XRP found a technical bottom after the "Black Friday" liquidation event worth $40 billion in different estimates.

Immediate resistance remains clustered at $1.49 to $1.50, the area where recent relief rallies stalled this month.

CZ highlights role in UAE's rise as major Bitcoin miner

UAE has mined over $450 million in Bitcoin, a shift CZ said he played a role in.

BTC advocacy. Changpeng Zhao said he advocated for the United Arab Emirates’ push into Bitcoin mining, aligning with his broader pro-adoption efforts in the region.

Binance Founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has revealed the role he played in the positive shift of the United Arab Emirates as a Bitcoin miner. Reacting to a post detailing the region’s success as a BTC miner, CZ said he has advocated for the venture, a statement that aligns with his business interests in the region.

The conversations around the UAE pivot into gold started with Arkham. The data platform said the UAE has so far mined $453.6 million in Bitcoin through its partner Citadel. As confirmed, the country appears to be holding onto the majority of the Bitcoin they produce, with its most recent outflows recorded about four months ago.

$1 billion in BTC. UAE is reportedly sitting on $344 million in profit on its Bitcoin holdings, excluding energy costs.

Arkham said the UAE is currently in profit of $344 million on its Bitcoin holdings, when energy costs are excluded.

These conversations were compounded when Pete Rizzo said the UAE now considers Bitcoin as a store of value. According to him, the country now owns over $1 billion worth of BTC.

Known for his engagements with world leaders, CZ has been promoting Bitcoin adoption for a while. From signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kazakhstan while serving as Binance CEO to policy advocacy in the United States, his noted role in the UAE has a precedent.