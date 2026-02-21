Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Price Momentum Returns In New Uptrend, Is Ethereum (ETH) Stuck in the Mud? Bitcoin Isn't Giving Up on $70,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A long stretch of quiet price action seems to be coming to an end for Shiba Inu, as volatility slowly makes a comeback to the market and modifies short-term expectations.

SHIB is starting to exhibit sharper directional movements after spending weeks in a comparatively compressed range. This change typically denotes the conclusion of a price hiatus and the beginning of a more active phase.

The current chart structure indicates that price action is once again becoming more responsive. In contrast to the quiet consolidation phase that dominated recent sessions, local swings are widening, candles are getting bigger, and trading volume is starting to increase. Longer-term moving averages overhead continue to put pressure on the overall trend, but the behavior shift itself is significant.

Assets such as SHIB are often dependent on volatility. In the absence of it, momentum and speculative inflows diminish. A discernible change in the mindset of the market could be the cause of this renewed activity. Appetite for riskier assets typically rises as broader cryptocurrency markets stabilize and traders regain confidence.

In search of quicker upside potential, investors who had previously shied away from volatile meme assets during uncertain times might now be open to reentering. Often that dynamic works in favor of tokens like SHIB, which have historically done best when market risk tolerance increases.

Technically, SHIB is trying to construct a structure for a short-term recovery, with higher lows forming close to local support. Although a complete reversal has not yet been confirmed, this indicates that buyers are beginning to react more forcefully to dips. A wider recovery phase may be possible if momentum keeps up, and local resistance levels quickly become apparent.

However, traders should maintain reasonable expectations. Returning volatility cuts both ways: if resistance holds or macro conditions deteriorate, greater swings raise the risk of a quick upside but also a downside. It is likely that SHIB would revert to range-bound behavior if the newly created support area were not maintained.

Ethereum is draining both sides

Ethereum may be about to enter a frustrating phase for both bulls and bears, according to its recent price behavior.

This local sideways channel could define trading conditions for a longer period of time than many investors anticipate. Ethereum has halted its aggressive bleeding after a steep drop and the clear loss of important support levels, but the recovery that followed was noticeably weak, leaving price action compressed close to local lows.

Strength is not indicated by the current structure, but rather stabilization. The market is now printing shorter candles with less directional conviction, and volatility has decreased in comparison to the previous selloff. Instead of showing a definite reversal or breakdown, this type of behavior frequently suggests that big players are waiting rather than actively accumulating, leading to a slow sideways grind.

The fact that Ethereum is certainly in a trend that is still sloping downward, indicates that the general trend has not changed. Although the market has temporarily stabilized, neither a strong breakout attempt nor a significant change in momentum have been seen. Both buyers and sellers seem hesitant to aggressively raise prices, and sellers are also reluctant to drive another sharp leg down.

As a result, prices drift rather than trend in a neutral zone. If this sideways channel keeps growing, Ethereum may find itself trading in this range for a long time. In the past, these stages have functioned as market resets: leverage drops, speculation cools, and focus moves away from rapid gains.

The drawback is clear: extended consolidation seldom facilitates sharp upward movements, and observers must exercise patience. However, sideways periods are not always a sign of bearishness. Eventually, they can act as accumulation zones that lead to recovery, but only if resistance levels and volume returns begin to break with conviction.

Bitcoin stays pressured

The recent price movement of bitcoin indicates that despite a significant correction and strong selling pressure, the market is unwilling to give up the $70,000 region entirely.

BTC has formed a tight recovery structure and stabilized just below that psychological threshold, indicating that buyers are still actively defending the zone rather than continuing a straight decline. Given the current situation, it appears that the market is unwilling to give up on this level without a significant struggle.

The response to the drop has been noteworthy. A classic indication that market participants are trying to regain control is when selling momentum rapidly slowed, volatility compressed, and the price started to build higher local lows. Instead of continuing panic selling, this type of consolidation usually occurs when traders are getting ready for a big move, even though the overall trend is still brittle.

The liquidation landscape is one important element that lends credence to the notion of a renewed push toward $70,000. The price is drawn to the $69,000 region by a noticeable concentration of liquidity. Since high-liquidity zones fuel short-term momentum, markets frequently gravitate toward them.

The series of liquidations could hasten movement through the level considerably more quickly than most people anticipate if Bitcoin approaches that area with even modest buying power.

However, this does not imply that a new rally will break out cleanly. Bitcoin is still trading below major moving averages according to the larger structure, and macro sentiment is still cautious.

As a result, any upward movement may at first appear to be more of a liquidity sweep than the start of a complete bullish trend reversal. However, recovering $70,000 would be a significant psychological victory and might temporarily change people's perceptions to encourage taking risks again.