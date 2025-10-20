AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 20/10/2025 - 15:37
    Can the growth of Bitcoin (BTC) lead to a test of the $112,000 mark soon?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are trying to come back to the game at the end of the day, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 2.43%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the local resistance of $111,436. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further upward move to the $112,000 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is rising after a breakout of the resistance of $109,261. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 10/20/2025 - 14:29
    XRP Price Analysis for October 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, the volume remains low, which means bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $110,000-$114,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar as the rate of BTC is far from main levels. In this regard, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $111,201 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 20, 2025 - 15:34
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 15:04
    Coinbase Issues Update After AWS Crash
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Limitless Prediction Market Closes $10M Seed Round Ahead of LMTS Token Launch
    Turtle Raises an Additional $5.5M to Expand Its Liquidity Distribution Network
    Orochi Network and SOOHO.IO to Build Stablecoin Cross-border Payment Infrastructure, Advancing RWA Adoption for Institutions
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 20, 2025 - 15:37
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 20, 2025 - 15:34
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 15:04
    Coinbase Issues Update After AWS Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all