Strategy Announces Fresh Bitcoin Purchase Following BitDeer's Exit

Business intelligence firm Strategy has snapped up an additional 592 BTC for roughly $39.8 million.

Advertisement

The company’s total holdings now stand at an extremely impressive 717,722 BTC.

Unsurprisingly, the relatively small purchase failed to move for the price of BTC. The key coin is currently teetering on the edge of plunging below the $66,000.

As reported by U.Today, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor recently confirmed that Bitcoin is now in the middle of a bear market. However, he expects this crypto winter to be less severe compared to the previous cycles.

Advertisement

BitDeer's exit

Strategy's most recent purchase does not even remotely come as a surprise, given that Saylor explicitly teased it on Monday. However, the timing is quite notable, given that it comes shortly after mining firm Bitdeer decided to liquidate its entire Bitcoin treasury down to zero, which is a highly unusual move.

Under the leadership of CEO Jihan Wu, the company hasopted for immediate cash liquidity over holding 2,000 BTC.

Advertisement

Bitdeer is aggressively securing "powered land acquisitions" to expand its data center footprint.

That being said, Wu was quick to reassure the market that the company's zero-balance is only temporary, and Bitdeer is not completely giving up on BTC.

In the meantime, Strategy's Saylor recently stated that the company would not be selling BTC despite sitting on significant unrealized losses.

As reported by U.Today, the company stated that it would be able to weather a crash all the way to the $8,000 level.