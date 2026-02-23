AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Strategy Announces Fresh Bitcoin Purchase Following BitDeer's Exit

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 23/02/2026 - 14:09
    Strategy has added more BTC to its coffers following BitDeer's exit.
    Advertisement
    Strategy Announces Fresh Bitcoin Purchase Following BitDeer's Exit
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Business intelligence firm Strategy has snapped up an additional 592 BTC for roughly $39.8 million. 

    Advertisement

    The company’s total holdings now stand at an extremely impressive 717,722 BTC. 

    Unsurprisingly, the relatively small purchase failed to move for the price of BTC. The key coin is currently teetering on the edge of plunging below the $66,000.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 12.25 Million XRP Leave OKX by February, Cowen Projects March Bitcoin Peak, USDT Liquidity Now Mirrors 2022 Bottom Crypto Market Review: XRP's Double Bottom Could Be Key, Bitcoin Is Literally on the Edge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Is Trapped Now

    As reported by U.Today, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor recently confirmed that Bitcoin is now in the middle of a bear market. However, he expects this crypto winter to be less severe compared to the previous cycles. 

    Advertisement

    BitDeer's exit 

    Strategy's most recent purchase does not even remotely come as a surprise, given that Saylor explicitly teased it on Monday. However, the timing is quite notable, given that it comes shortly after mining firm Bitdeer decided to liquidate its entire Bitcoin treasury down to zero, which is a highly unusual move.

    Under the leadership of CEO Jihan Wu, the company hasopted for immediate cash liquidity over holding 2,000 BTC.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 02/22/2026 - 18:30
    Strategy on Track to Reach 750K BTC as Saylor Teases Another Purchase
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    Bitdeer is aggressively securing "powered land acquisitions" to expand its data center footprint.

    That being said, Wu was quick to reassure the market that the company's zero-balance is only temporary,  and Bitdeer is not completely giving up on BTC.

    In the meantime, Strategy's Saylor recently stated that the company would not be selling BTC despite sitting on significant unrealized losses. 

    As reported by U.Today, the company stated that it would be able to weather a crash all the way to the $8,000 level.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 14:10
    Shiba Inu 2-Hour Chart Completes Death Cross as Price Tests Key Support
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Ending "Credit Invisibility": How the AESC Layer 1 Uses a "Credit Oracle" to Transform $12 Trillion of Agricultural Data into Credit Liquidity
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 14:10
    Shiba Inu 2-Hour Chart Completes Death Cross as Price Tests Key Support
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 14:09
    Strategy Announces Fresh Bitcoin Purchase Following BitDeer's Exit
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all