AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Stellar Death Cross Emerges on XLM Chart as Price Falls 10%

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 28/02/2026 - 12:38
    Stellar (XLM) has printed a death cross as its price closes another month in the red.
    Advertisement
    Stellar Death Cross Emerges on XLM Chart as Price Falls 10%
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    A death cross has emerged on Stellar’s (XLM) technical chart as the asset’s price plunged by a massive 10% in the last 24 hours. The emergence of this signal worsens the already bearish outlook for Stellar, whose price has crashed by over 27.20% in the last 30 days.

    Advertisement

    Stellar's bearish momentum worsens

    Notably, a death cross emerges when a short-term moving average drops below a long-term moving average. Crypto investors consider the emergence of a death cross as a bearish signal for an asset they are interested in purchasing.

    Stellar’s death cross signal confirms the weak momentum of the coin in the crypto market. The development further compounds things for Stellar as the broader cryptocurrency market suffered an over 5.5% decline in the last 24 hours amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

    Article image
    Stellar Price Outlook | Source: CoinMarketCap

    CoinMarketCap data reveal that Stellar is changing hands at $0.1491, which represents a 10.05% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin dropped from an intraday peak of $0.1614 to the current market price.

    Its trading volume is up by 11.05% at $125.89 million as a result of amplified selling pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the coin is at 42.67, which confirms the bearish momentum, although it has not slipped into oversold territory.

    Market observers are keen on seeing how the price reacts in the short term. If Stellar is able to stabilize at the $0.14 zone, it has a strong chance of rallying when the broader crypto volatility eases. However, if the ongoing selling pressure causes XLM to breach the $0.1380 support, the downtrend might continue.

    The appearance of a death cross on Stellar’s technical chart has compounded the fears of investors in the ecosystem. If the price refuses to stabilize, it could trigger an increased outflow from the altcoin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 02/28/2026 - 11:41
    XRP Bulls Hit Hard With 1,058% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByDan Burgin

    Can Stellar rediscover its upside potential?

    Stellar’s current outlook is a huge decline from December 2025, when the coin’s price was bullish. At the time, XLM was on the verge of a possible 33% upside and in line to give XRP a stiff competition in terms of price.

    However, Stellar has not been able to keep up the momentum amid the volatility in the crypto space.

    Despite the current bearish outlook, Stellar Development Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon maintains that there are real opportunities in blockchain as it concerns the world’s financial future. Dixon believes that building open networks that expand participation could be a goldmine.

    #Stellar
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 12:15
    23,300 BTC Moved to Exchanges at Loss as Bitcoin Drops Below $64,000
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 11:56
    Dogecoin to Close 5th Month in Losses as Price Falls 14%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 12:38
    Stellar Death Cross Emerges on XLM Chart as Price Falls 10%
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 12:15
    23,300 BTC Moved to Exchanges at Loss as Bitcoin Drops Below $64,000
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 11:56
    Dogecoin to Close 5th Month in Losses as Price Falls 14%
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all