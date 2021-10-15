Steam Bans NFTs and Blockchain Games

Steam, a popular video game digital distribution service operated by Valve, has moved to purge all games that involve non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or cryptocurrencies, NME reports.
An update added to Valve’s onboarding page states that such applications shouldn’t be published on Steam in a blow to gamers who are embracing the new technology.
In late September, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney definitively rejected the idea of exploring NFTs. In a scathing tweet, the head of the Fortnite maker described the booming crypto sector as “an intractable mix of scams.”
In the meantime, a recent job posting published by EA Sports, a division of Electronic Arts, suggests that the iconic video game company is ready to dip its toes into NFTs.
As reported by U.Today, Grand Theft Auto 6 is also rumored to include in-game cryptocurrencies.