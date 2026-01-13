Advertisement
    Standard Chartered Names $30,000 Target for ETH

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 15:20
    Standard Chartered has issued another aggressive bullish forecast for Ethereum, predicting the asset will outperform Bitcoin throughout 2026 to reach $7,500 by year’s end.
    Standard Chartered Names $30,000 Target for ETH
    Standard Chartered has published yet another uber-bullish prediction for Ethereum (ETH).

    The multinational banking institution is now forecasting that the asset will outperform Bitcoin (BTC) throughout 2026. 

    The bank’s team of analysts, which is spearheaded by Geoff Kendrick, is confident that ETH will reach $7,500 by the end of this year. By 2029, it is expected to soar all the way to $30,000.  

    Standard Chartered argues that Ethereum’s specific advantages, such as dominance in stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets (RWA), and DeFi, could help it decouple from "weak" Bitcoin. 

    ETH permabulls 

    It is worth noting that Standard Chartered's Ethereum price predictions should be taken with a pinch of salt. Their "moon math" often collides with market reality.

    Standard Chartered has maintained one of the most consistently bullish stances on Ethereum among major banks. 

    The bank is particularly known for announcing hyper-aggressive targets. This was the case the ETF hype and the corporate adoption bonanza in 2025.  

    In May 2024, the SEC approved ETH ETFs. Standard Chartered decided that Ethereum would essentially quadruple in six months.

    They previously raised the ETH target to $8,000 by the end of 2024 and $14,000 by 2025.

    This forecast proved too optimistic. The "ETF boom" for Ethereum did not trigger the immediate price multiplier seen with Bitcoin.

    Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin is also a recurring theme in every Standard Chartered report. Hence, ETH bulls should not get their hopes too high. 

    The bank is currently predicting a price for late 2026 ($7,500) that is lower than the price they predicted for late 2024 ($8,000) two years ago. 

