    Space and Time, Indomobil Joint Education Initiative Reached 30,000 Participants: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 10/12/2025 - 14:50
    Space and Time, the first decentralized network for ZK-proven data, and tech heavyweight Indomobil registered 130 million transactions in their joint program.
    Space and Time, Indomobil Joint Education Initiative Reached 30,000 Participants: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Space and Time, a pioneering blockchain network for zero-knowledge data processing, hits 30,000 students onboarded in its joint community program with Indonesian industrial group Indomobil. The development showcased the performance and usability of SxT solutions at scale.

    Space and Time, Indomobil share first accomplishments of its joint initiative in Indonesia

    According to the official statement by its team, Space and Time, a ZK data processing network, shared the first accomplishments of its joint initiative with Indomobil, Indonesian tech conglomerate.

    A total of 130 million on-chain transactions completed by 30,000 online attendees and over 1.2 million SXT secured in network fees demonstrate the popularity of the program among young Indonesians.

    In September, Web3 data warehouse Space and Time, in partnership with Indomobil, one of SEA’s largest conglomerates, launched a groundbreaking educational program aimed at bringing over 50,000 students on-chain via the SXT Chain.

    The initiative enables verifiable educational credentials and frictionless on-chain payments for courses. Gadjah Mada University, Indonesia’s largest university, has also joined the project.
     
    The first cohort of students has now been successfully onboarded through this verifiable education initiative, marking a major milestone in the adoption of blockchain in real-world education.

    Making Web3 in education accessible, transparent and cost-effective

    As stressed by the representatives of the program, this is the first real-world implementation of on-chain education, setting a precedent for future blockchain-based learning initiatives.

    As covered by U.Today previously, in early November 2025, Space and Time activated its v2 mainnet release with off-chain data tables.

    Title news
    Wed, 11/05/2025 - 14:00
    Space and Time Announces v2 Mainnet launch With Off-Chain Data Tables
    ByVladislav Sopov

    As institutions continue to pursue stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets, more and more off-chain financial data is connected to on-chain value.

    Space and Time now allows banks, asset managers, exchanges and enterprises to verify and securely connect off-chain financial data to smart contracts to power more sophisticated and reliable assets on-chain.

    #space and time
