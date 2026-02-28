AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock Halts Bitcoin Sale With $269 Million Amid 3-Day Accumulation Streak

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 28/02/2026 - 13:38
    BlackRock has paused on its frequent Bitcoin sales and has now purchased Bitcoin for three days straight, with the latest purchase involving $269 million worth of Bitcoin.
    Advertisement
    BlackRock Halts Bitcoin Sale With $269 Million Amid 3-Day Accumulation Streak
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    After multiple days of a consistent selling spree, BlackRock has finally taken a pause on its usual Bitcoin sell activity and has switched to consistently buying Bitcoin.

    Despite the sudden flip in Bitcoin’s price to the negative territory, BlackRock has reignited bullish sentiment in the crypto market after receiving another 4,082 BTC worth about $269.41 million from Coinbase Prime.

    BlackRock scoops $635 million in three days

    The data, which was disclosed by on-chain monitoring firm Lookonchain, further revealed that the latest transfer marks the third consecutive day of Bitcoin accumulation by the leading asset management firm.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's $70,000 Guarded Like Treasure, Will Shiba Inu Have Bullish March? Ethereum Breaks Above 100-Day Threshold XRP Volume Rises 212%, Bitcoin ETFs Back in Demand With $506 Million, Dogecoin Price Reclaims $0.10 — U.Today Crypto Digest

    Over the three-day period, BlackRock has recorded a total net inflow of 9,615 BTC, worth about $635 million at Bitcoin’s current market price.

    Advertisement

    While the asset has continued to show mixed price action, the move suggests that institutional appetite for Bitcoin exposure is increasing, particularly as price action has recently stabilized.

    Although the market has flipped bearish again, market commentators believe that the sustained inflows indicate long-term positioning rather than short-term trading.

    While Coinbase Prime is largely renowned for frequently facilitating large over-the-counter transactions and custody services for major financial institutions, the large transfer into BlackRock’s ETF wallet has been closely watched by market participants.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin returns to red territory

    While BlackRock’s renewed buying streak signals strengthened confidence among investors, Bitcoin’s price has flipped negative after the latest Bitcoin withdrawal from Coinbase.

    Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has dropped by 3.38% despite the rapid price surge seen in the previous day. As such, it is trading at $64,045 as of writing time despite reclaiming $69,953 three days ago.

    #Bitcoin #BlackRock #Coinbase #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 13:17
    Shiba Inu Hits '555' Price Point as Crypto Markets See Heavy Sell-Off
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 12:38
    Stellar Death Cross Emerges on XLM Chart as Price Falls 10%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 13:38
    BlackRock Halts Bitcoin Sale With $269 Million Amid 3-Day Accumulation Streak
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 13:17
    Shiba Inu Hits '555' Price Point as Crypto Markets See Heavy Sell-Off
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 12:38
    Stellar Death Cross Emerges on XLM Chart as Price Falls 10%
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all