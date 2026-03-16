Cardano (ADA) Recovery More Than Possible Now: 150% Volume Increase

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With trading volume on major exchanges surging by over 150%, Cardano is exhibiting signs of renewed market activity, indicating a wave of participation returning to the asset during the most recent bounce on the cryptocurrency market.

The increase in volume indicates that traders are paying attention to ADA once more after months of diminishing momentum, even though the overall market is still cautious.

Cardano pushing through

Cardano, which is currently trading close to $0.286, has increased by about 7% in the last day, according to market data. This rebound follows a protracted decline in ADA's value over the previous few months. The asset is still far below its prior highs and faces significant technical obstacles despite the recent rebound.

The ADA/USDT pair's 24-hour trading volume increased by more than 170% on Binance alone, hitting almost $292 million. Other significant platforms like OKX and Bybit saw comparable increases, with volume growing by 265% and 193%, respectively. The market's total futures volume has surpassed $1 billion, suggesting that spot and derivatives traders are actively reentering the market.

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Early attempts at recovery are frequently accompanied by this spike in liquidity, especially when the overall cryptocurrency market starts to stabilize. Increased trading activity is usually the result of both longer-term investors searching for possible entry points following protracted corrections and short-term traders seeking volatility.

Is ADA ready for proper run?

Technically speaking, Cardano's price is trying to break out of a very oversold structure. After a protracted string of lower highs and lower lows, the chart indicates that ADA has stabilized and is currently moving toward short-term resistance close to its 26-day exponential moving average.

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The 50-day EMA, which has continuously rejected attempts at recovery throughout the decline, is the next major barrier if this level is reclaimed.

Interesting market dynamics are also revealed by liquidation data. While short positions reached $1.17 million over the last 24 hours, long positions accounted for about $192,000 in liquidations, indicating that bearish traders have recently been squeezed during the upward move.