AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Recovery More Than Possible Now: 150% Volume Increase

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 16/03/2026 - 13:03
    Cardano is witnessing a solid increase in market activity, the much-needed factor for a proper recovery.
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Recovery More Than Possible Now: 150% Volume Increase
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    With trading volume on major exchanges surging by over 150%, Cardano is exhibiting signs of renewed market activity, indicating a wave of participation returning to the asset during the most recent bounce on the cryptocurrency market.

    The increase in volume indicates that traders are paying attention to ADA once more after months of diminishing momentum, even though the overall market is still cautious.

    Cardano pushing through

    Cardano, which is currently trading close to $0.286, has increased by about 7% in the last day, according to market data. This rebound follows a protracted decline in ADA's value over the previous few months. The asset is still far below its prior highs and faces significant technical obstacles despite the recent rebound.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) Recovery More Than Possible Now: 150% Volume Increase -93% for XRP Price Unlikely: Ripple CTO Emeritus, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Activates 37% Upside Scenario, Most Bitcoin Analysts Strongly Bullish: Morning Crypto Report
    Article image
    ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The ADA/USDT pair's 24-hour trading volume increased by more than 170% on Binance alone, hitting almost $292 million. Other significant platforms like OKX and Bybit saw comparable increases, with volume growing by 265% and 193%, respectively. The market's total futures volume has surpassed $1 billion, suggesting that spot and derivatives traders are actively reentering the market.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/11/2026 - 14:35
    'New Cardano' Midnight Achieves Listing on World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Early attempts at recovery are frequently accompanied by this spike in liquidity, especially when the overall cryptocurrency market starts to stabilize. Increased trading activity is usually the result of both longer-term investors searching for possible entry points following protracted corrections and short-term traders seeking volatility.

    Is ADA ready for proper run?

    Technically speaking, Cardano's price is trying to break out of a very oversold structure. After a protracted string of lower highs and lower lows, the chart indicates that ADA has stabilized and is currently moving toward short-term resistance close to its 26-day exponential moving average.

    Advertisement

    The 50-day EMA, which has continuously rejected attempts at recovery throughout the decline, is the next major barrier if this level is reclaimed.

    Interesting market dynamics are also revealed by liquidation data. While short positions reached $1.17 million over the last 24 hours, long positions accounted for about $192,000 in liquidations, indicating that bearish traders have recently been squeezed during the upward move.

    #Cardano #ADAUSDT
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 12:56
    Ethereum's Breakout Marks Altseason's Start, Hints Macroeconomist Henrik Zeberg
    ByYuri Molchan
    Morning Crypto ReportCrypto News DigestNews
    Mar 16, 2026 - 12:43
    -93% for XRP Price Unlikely: Ripple CTO Emeritus, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Activates 37% Upside Scenario, Most Bitcoin Analysts Strongly Bullish: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Goldfish prepares GFIN governance token launch and ecosystem airdrop as GGBR expands across DeFi
    AGI Society Announces 19th Annual Summit on Human-Level Artificial Intelligence
    AIntuition Collection: How Utility NFTs Are Expanding the Role of Digital Ownership
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 13:03
    Cardano (ADA) Recovery More Than Possible Now: 150% Volume Increase
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 12:56
    Ethereum's Breakout Marks Altseason's Start, Hints Macroeconomist Henrik Zeberg
    Yuri Molchan
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 12:43
    -93% for XRP Price Unlikely: Ripple CTO Emeritus, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Activates 37% Upside Scenario, Most Bitcoin Analysts Strongly Bullish: Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all