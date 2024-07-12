Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There is no one-way trend on the market as the prices of some coins are falling while others are going up, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 4.73% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is closer to the support, which means that bears remain in control of the market.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, traders may witness an ongoing decline to $130.

Image by TradingView

None of the sides is dominating on the daily time frame. If the candle closes around the current prices, the consolidation in the narrow range of $135-$140 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure. If it happens near the $120 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a blast to $100.

SOL is trading at $135.82 at press time.