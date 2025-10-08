AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 8/10/2025 - 12:53
    Can bounce back of Solana (SOL) continue to $230 mark?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are back in the game after bulls' domination, according to CoinStats.

    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.33%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is near the local resistance of $222.78. 

    If bulls can hold the gained initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further upward move to the $225 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of SOL is again testing the support level of $219.52. However, if the bounce back occurs, traders may witness a local rise to the $224 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SOL is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume has declined, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $210-$230 is the most likely scenario.

    SOL is trading at $221.81 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
