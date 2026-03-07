Circle CEO Shares New Development Involving USDC and Circle Mints

Circle, the second-largest stablecoin payment company issuing USDC, has continued to expand its ecosystem as stablecoin adoption continues to rise.

On Saturday, March 7, Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of Circle, shared a major development, revealing that Circle has started using its own stablecoin infrastructure to sort internal treasury settlements.

While this marks a major milestone for the broad stablecoin ecosystem, the move further highlights how stablecoins can be used for real-world transactions rather than just theoretical use cases.

Circle now facilitates faster payments

As part of the development that seeks to build trust for users and further advance the blockchain, Circle has recently settled $68 million across eight internal entities in under 30 minutes using the USDC token through the company’s treasury platform, Circle Mint.

With this development, the settled transactions are used to replace traditional fiat bank wires that usually take one to three days to process.

Per the announcement shared by Allaire, Circle’s treasury team has begun integrating USDC into its intercompany transfer pricing and treasury management processes.

Notably, this allows funds to move 24/7 with near-instant settlement. As the company explores the new use case for itself, more than $10 million was transferred internally using the system within the first month of implementation.

Meanwhile, about 90% of transfer pricing activities were completed in a single day.

The development solves the problem that comes with multinational treasury operations depending on banking windows, cut-off times and multiple intermediaries to process cross-entity payments.