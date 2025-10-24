Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are in the green zone at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by 1.22% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is breaking the local support of $190.82. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $185 area.

On the longer time frame, the price of SOL has once again failed to fix above the $195 area.

If the candle closes with a long wick, sellers may come back to the game, which may lead to a test of the $180-$185 zone soon.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SOL is near the support level, which means bears are more powerful than bulls. If the situation does not change, traders may witness a test of the $157 mark by the end of the month.

SOL is trading at $190.21 at press time.