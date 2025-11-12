AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for November 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 15:53
    Can the rate of Solana (SOL) remain above $150 this week?
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is mainly in the red zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL has set a local resistance of $161.14. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark or above it, growth may continue to the $165 area until tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, the situation is less bullish. The rate of SOL is far from the key level, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. 

    Thus, the volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' energy. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $155-$165 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is bearish. If the weekly bar breaks the $147 support, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $130-$140 area.

    SOL is trading at $158.32 at press time.

    #SOL price prediction
