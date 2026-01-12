Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 14:45
    Should traders expect Solana (SOL) to fall to the $130 range soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market has quickly changed to red after the weekend's growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, rising by 1.87% over the past day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is near the local support at $139.05. If a bounce back does not happen, traders may expect a further correction to the $138 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is also bearish. If the daily candle closes around the current prices and with a long wick, traders may witness a test of the $130-$135 range by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make such long-term predictions. One should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the nearest level at $144.80. 

    If the bar closes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $150-$160 range until the end of the month.

    SOL is trading at $139.98 at press time.

