Binance Delisting Alert: Eight Cryptocurrencies to Leave on April 1: Full List

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The largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is set to delist some cryptocurrencies, effective April 1, 2026. According to an announcement , eight different crypto assets have been penciled for delisting, and the exchange will halt trading across spots, futures, margin and earn products.

Full list of Binance token delisting: Note to users

The delisting follows Binance’s standard quarterly reviews of assets listed on its platform. As a result of the recent review, users will no longer have access to Arena-Z (A2Z), Ampleforth Governance Token, Hooked Protocol and IDEX.

Other affected assets listed by Binance include Loopring, Neutron, Radiant Capital and Solar.

This development signals that users have the next 12 days to withdraw their assets and send them to another exchange or wallet before the delisting takes effect on Binance.

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Just In: Binance has announced that it will cease trading and delist the following tokens on April 1, 2026:



Arena-Z (A2Z), Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH), Hooked Protocol (HOOK), IDEX (IDEX), Loopring (LRC), Neutron (NTRN), Radiant Capital (RDNT), and Solar (SXP). pic.twitter.com/7KpGAzzEzQ — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 18, 2026

Another consequence of this announcement is that the prices of the affected assets might drop sharply. This is because of the massive liquidity provided by Binance in the cryptocurrency space.

Given its unique size, Binance periodically carries out "house-keeping" on assets listed on the exchange. When it notices security or technical concerns, regulatory issues, or low trading volume and liquidity, the exchange delists such tokens.

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Users have been advised to close positions and are advised to do this before April 1 to avoid forced settlements.

Delisted tokens plunge following Binance announcement

Most of the affected crypto assets are currently bearish and might further slip downward on the market. For instance, IDEX in the last 24 hours has plunged by 33.44% and exchanges at $0.005142.

Similarly, Solar has declined by 24.13% and currently exchanges at $0.008814, while Radiant Capital dropped by 12.84% to $0.004716.