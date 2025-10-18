Solana (SOL) 40% Performance Boost: What's in Agave 3.0?

Advertisement

Developed by infrastructure firm Anza, Solana's dominant client Agave nears its v3.0 implementation across the main network. The upgrade comes with a number of massive performance improvements, optimized resource usage and faster node startup times.

40% faster transactions: Solana's Agave v3.0 arrives

Agave v3.0, an ongoing upgrade of Solana's most popular validator software, is set to bring massive improvements for the network's performance, resource utilization and developer experience. The biggest milestones were outlined by Helius Labs' researcher Lostin in their longread yesterday.

Image via X

First off, Solana (SOL) will process transactions 30-40% faster thanks to the optimization of redundant runtime operations. Agave v3.0 arrives with reconsidered program cache architecture. This removes hundreds of superfluous account lookups per transaction batch.

Then, as part of the upgrade, Solana (SOL) implemented SIMD-0306: Raise Account CU Limits. Step by step, the amount of compute units (CUs) Solana (SOL) can process per block will be increased from 12 million to 40 million.

Also, with Agave v3.0 implemented, Solana (SOL) will have better transaction processing design and a standardized execution model.

The startup performance of validators (the exact time needed for this or that validator to get connected to the network) will drop to 200s, which is twice as fast as it was with Agave v2.2.

Solana (SOL) targets validator client diversity

Combined with the P-token standard, Agave v3.0 implementation is a massive milestone on Solana's (SOL) road to Alpenglow, the most radical update in its history.

As covered by U.Today previously, slated to go live in early 2026, Solana Alpenglow is expected to retire the proof-of-history (PoH) consensus and completely reinvent the way Solana (SOL) operates.

Besides that, Solana's validator client diversity is growing: currently, 21.6% of stake is associated with the alternative client Jito-Frankendancer.

As of press time, Solana (SOL) is changing hands at $186, up 2.42% in the last 24 hours.