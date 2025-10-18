AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) 40% Performance Boost: What's in Agave 3.0?

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 18/10/2025 - 13:26
    Solana's Agave v3.0 validator client activation is underway, the new version of the dominant Solana (SOL) node software comes with massive performance enhancements.
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) 40% Performance Boost: What's in Agave 3.0?
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Developed by infrastructure firm Anza, Solana's dominant client Agave nears its v3.0 implementation across the main network. The upgrade comes with a number of massive performance improvements, optimized resource usage and faster node startup times.

    40% faster transactions: Solana's Agave v3.0 arrives

    Agave v3.0, an ongoing upgrade of Solana's most popular validator software, is set to bring massive improvements for the network's performance, resource utilization and developer experience. The biggest milestones were outlined by Helius Labs' researcher Lostin in their longread yesterday.

    Article image
    Image via X

    First off, Solana (SOL) will process transactions 30-40% faster thanks to the optimization of redundant runtime operations. Agave v3.0 arrives with reconsidered program cache architecture. This removes hundreds of superfluous account lookups per transaction batch.

    HOT Stories
    Can Ripple Push XRP Price Up After Recent Crypto Crash?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Zero Finally Added, Ethereum (ETH) to Recover at $3,550? Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Free
    Satoshi Loses $20 Billion as Bitcoin Tumbles
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Insane 1,565% Liquidation Imbalance, Why XRP Has No CEO (Unlike Ripple), Samson Mow Warns of Bitcoin (BTC) Attack — Crypto News Digest

    Then, as part of the upgrade, Solana (SOL) implemented SIMD-0306: Raise Account CU Limits. Step by step, the amount of compute units (CUs) Solana (SOL) can process per block will be increased from 12 million to 40 million.

    Advertisement

    Also, with Agave v3.0 implemented, Solana (SOL) will have better transaction processing design and a standardized execution model.

    The startup performance of validators (the exact time needed for this or that validator to get connected to the network) will drop to 200s, which is twice as fast as it was with Agave v2.2.

    Solana (SOL) targets validator client diversity

    Combined with the P-token standard, Agave v3.0 implementation is a massive milestone on Solana's (SOL) road to Alpenglow, the most radical update in its history.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/06/2025 - 12:24
    Solana to Work 80x Faster With This Upgrade: What Is Alpenglow?
    ByVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, slated to go live in early 2026, Solana Alpenglow is expected to retire the proof-of-history (PoH) consensus and completely reinvent the way Solana (SOL) operates.

    Besides that, Solana's validator client diversity is growing: currently, 21.6% of stake is associated with the alternative client Jito-Frankendancer.

    As of press time, Solana (SOL) is changing hands at $186, up 2.42% in the last 24 hours.

    #Solana News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 12:31
    450,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance as Dogecoin Price Returns to Green
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 12:12
    Crazy Midnight Network Milestone Target Set by Cardano Founder
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 13:26
    Solana (SOL) 40% Performance Boost: What's in Agave 3.0?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 12:31
    450,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance as Dogecoin Price Returns to Green
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 12:12
    Crazy Midnight Network Milestone Target Set by Cardano Founder
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all